Photos: NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME Opens At MCC Theater

Now running at The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space through November 30.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
Check out photos from opening night of Not Ready for Prime Time, the new play written by Erik J. Rodriguez and Charles A. Sothers, and directed by Conor Bagley, now running at The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space through November 30.

Set in 1975, the production dives into the personalities, clashes, and lightning-in-a-bottle creativity that launched Saturday Night Live—a revolutionary experiment that would change American comedy forever.

The cast features Ian Bouillion as Lorne Michaels, Ryan Crout as John Belushi, Jared Grimes as Garrett Morris, Caitlin Houlahan as Jane Curtin, Nate Janis as Bill Murray, Kristian Lugo as Dan Aykroyd, Woodrow Proctor as Chevy Chase, Taylor Richardson as Laraine Newman, and Evan Rubin as Gilda Radner.

Understudies include Gilbert L. Bailey II, Jacob Millman, and Jake Roberson.

The creative team includes Justin and Christopher Swader (scenic design), Sarita P. Fellows (costume design), Mextly Couzin (lighting design), Liam Bellman-Sharpe (sound design), Samantha Shoffner (props design), Fareeda Pasha (dramaturg), James “Fitz” FitzSimmons (production stage manager), Cyrille Blackburn and Alexandrea Hess Rodriguez (assistant stage managers), and Stephen DeAngelis (casting).

With live music, quick wit, and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of television history, Not Ready for Prime Time offers an energetic portrait of nine young performers on the verge of changing comedy—and culture—forever.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

The Cast of NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME

The Cast of NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME

The Creative Team of NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME

Gilbert L. Bailey II, and Jake Roberson

Woodrow Proctor

Taylor Richardson

Ryan Crout

Taylor Richardson, Evan Rubin and Caitlin Houlahan

Nate Janis

Maddie Rubin

Kristian Lugo

Jared Grimes

Jake Roberson

Jacob Millman

Ian Bouillion

Gilbert Bailey II

Jared Grimes, Nate Janis, Woodrow Proctor, Kristian Lugo, and Ryan Crout

Evan Rubin

Erik J. Rodriguez

Conor Bagley

Erik J. Rodriguez, director Conor Bagley & Charles A. Sothers

Charles A. Sothers

Caitlin Houlahan


