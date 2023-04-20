MURDER IN THE FIRST Extends at SoHo Playhouse

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Murder Mysteries, an immersive live entertainment murder mystery company, extends their run of MURDER IN THE FIRST, an interactive madcap murder mystery, at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013) with additional performance dates on June 3, June 17, and July 1, 2023 all at 9pm. Previously announced dates include April 22 (SOLD OUT) and May 6, 2023.

"We are thrilled to announce the extension of our killer Off-Broadway experience at SoHo Playhouse this summer. We've taken our signature murder mystery game, Bullets On Broadway, and created a next level immersive theatrical experience. I'm ecstatic for more immersive theater-lovers to have the opportunity to see some of the best immersive theater talent in New York City bring these hilarious roles to life. I can't wait to see the audience's reactions to the surprises we have planned," says Monica Hammond, founder of Broadway Murder Mysteries.

It's opening night of MURDER IN THE FIRST and you, the audience, assume the role of a member of the press and are ushered to the club below for the red carpet treatment before curtain, complete with a champagne reception, and a Q&A with the playwright, Billy Bergamont. While mingling with fellow members of the press and hobnobbing with Broadway royalty, you might notice something seems off on Off-Broadway tonight.

This highly anticipated theatrical tour de force features a versatile cast of four Broadway veterans, including award-winning actress Idina Mental, and fan-favorite performer Matthew Broadneck playing 28 different characters in what's sure to be roles of a lifetime. And you've been dying to review this show for weeks.

But, will the murders stay on stage? Or will you be called upon to use your investigative journalism background to help solve a real crime? There's only one way to find out: get tickets to MURDER IN THE FIRST, only at SoHo Playhouse for a limited-time!

Tickets for MURDER IN THE FIRST and more information can be found here. The show plays Saturday, April 22nd at 9:00pm EST, Saturday, May 6th at 9:00pm EST, Saturday, June 3rd at 9:00pm EST, Saturday, June 17th at 9:00pm EST, and Saturday, July 1st at 9:00pm EST. Only 50 tickets are available per performance and one VIP experience for a brave soul who's willing to play the Chief Theatre Critic and take a spot in the spotlight. The running time is 90 minutes, no intermission.




