MOTOWN’S HEAT WAVE: THE SONGS OF HOLLAND-DOZIER-HOLLAND is Coming to 92NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Where Did Our Love Go,” “How Sweet It Is,” “It’s the Same Old Song,” The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and so many more. If you know the songs and you know the artists, you know the Holland-Dozier-Holland classics that helped build Motown. The quintessentially American songwriting team of Lamont Dozier and brothers Brian and Eddie Holland get their due in the Lyrics & Lyricists 2025/26 season opener, Motown’s Heat Wave: The Songs of Holland-Dozier-Holland.

Michael O. Mitchell (MJ: The Musical) and Brian Harlan Brooks (Motown: The Musical ) lead a cast featuring Derrick Baskin (Ain’t Too Proud); Najah Hetsberger (& Juliet); Melrose Johnson (Off Broadway – Come From Away; Waitress); Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud); and Curtis Wiley (Ain’t Too Proud) in a show written by Elizabeth Addison (L&L 2024/25 – Louder Than Words: The Songs and Legacy of Jonathan Larson). Performances are on November 8, 9 and 10 with tickets available here.

Inspired by a lifetime of listening to Holland-Dozier-Holland’s songs, Mitchell and Brooks create a show that explores the many ways those songs celebrated, explored and lamented love – how sweet it is, how it can’t be hurried, how we stand in its shadows, and how a simple band of gold can contain all the dreams we hold.

And while they themselves never sought the spotlight, “Holland-Dozier-Holland brought Black artists into the mainstream. Without them we wouldn’t have Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, John Legend, and so many others,” notes Mitchell. “Their songs transcend time, space, energy, race, culture, language. They aren't R&B songs. They aren't pop songs. They're Motown songs — it's a genre all its own."