Leg Up On Life Will Present 5th Annual NIGHT OF LIFE Arts Performance Party Benefitting The Trevor Project

Leg Up On Life's fifth annual NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project is taking to the Sony Hall stage located in the landmark Paramount Hotel (235 W. 46th Street)! This one-night-only arts performance party, happening Monday, March 28 begins at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7pm. This year's party is co-hosted by actor and dancer Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon and Disney's Beauty and the Beast National tours) and iconic New York drag queen Lagoona Bloo ("The Voice," "America's Got Talent," "Nailed It").

NIGHT OF LIFE is Leg Up On Life's bi-annual explosive arts performance party! The event brings together artists from all walks of life throughout different areas of the arts community all to raise funds and awareness for The Trevor Project's life-saving work. A beautiful amalgamation of choreographers, musicians, drag artists, and dancers the night always leaves a one-of-a-kind impression leaving the audience recharged by the awe inducing collaborative performances!

Leg Up On Life is an artistic organization that strives to create an inclusive community through the performing and visual arts. Leg Up On Life's events and shows promote artistic collaboration, while raising funds for organizations that directly aid the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.

Other headliners for this evening's NIGHT OF LIFE include Adam Wedesky, Ariana and the Rose, Boudoir LeFleur, Castrata, Chris Jarosz ("So You Think You Can Dance," Wicked National Tour), Dan Kiernan, Dev Doee, Hibiscus, Jason Williams ("So You Think You Can Dance," "Hairspray LIVE!," Dirty Dancing remake), Jax, Kellen Stancil (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Krystyna Resavy, Latin Connection, Melissa Sorkin, Miles Keeney, OneUpDuo (The Voice), Taylor DeNapoli, TREADfast Dance Co., and Willy Laury.

Leg Up On Life also provides grants and scholarships to support queer identifying people in their artistic endeavors. Ultimately, Leg Up On Life's support promotes the use of arts collaboration and activism to help further progress for human rights while bringing a source of light to all communities.

