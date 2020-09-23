LUMA Festival Announces MIRANDA: A Steampunk Murder Mystery Experience

The event is streaming virtually September 24-26.

LUMA Festival has announced MIRANDA: A Steampunk Murder Mystery Experience, streaming virtually September 24-26.

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures and this experiment is a deep exploration of a new performer/crew-safe production model in the COVID era. We're placing performers in isolated motion capture cubicles, in full motion capture gear and tracking their movements (and voices) live into a 3D virtual environment. Join us as we transcend the boundaries of COVID, space, and time zones to experience live opera together again!

With a story and score by groundbreaking composer Kamala Sankaram, Miranda transports us to a dystopian future where growing class disparities have reached epic proportions and our criminal justice system serves only as a parody of what it once was. A wealthy woman has died under mysterious circumstances and three suspects' lives are on the line. They'll testify in aria for the chance at freedom. The online audience will serve as judge and jury-but can they even accept their own role at face value? Or has the game been rigged from the start?

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://lumaarts.ticketleap.com/miranda/

