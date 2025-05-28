LETTERS LIVE to Return to NYC at The Town Hall This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Letters Live will return to New York City for a highly anticipated three-night run at The Town Hall on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2025. Each evening will present an entirely unique and unforgettable lineup of surprise celebrity readers bringing historic, humorous, heartbreaking, and human letters to life on stage.

Across the three nights, audiences will experience three entirely different shows with Laura Linney and Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane leading the charge for opening night on May 31, while Emily Mortimer and Sam Nivola will kick things off June 1. Closing night will see Bryan Cranston and Ariana DeBose take to the stage on June 2. The rest of the celebrity lineups for each show – consisting of approximately 8 readers and music – will remain a closely guarded secret until the curtain goes up.

These performers will read a diverse array of real letters – ranging from historic declarations and famous love letters to humorous anecdotes and poignant personal reflections – written by an eclectic mix of authors.

Each performance is a one-night-only experience, celebrating the intimacy, depth, and emotional resonance of the written word. Each show will begin at 8:00PM ET and the runtime is 2 hours and 20 minutes with a 20-minute intermission. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit Choose Love, a nonprofit organization supporting refugees and displaced communities globally. These shows will be presented in partnership with Montblanc, a brand long committed to cultural and creative advocacy.

Following its sold-out performances in London and past New York editions that welcomed the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Cynthia Erivo and Patti Smith, Letters Live promises another inspiring and surprising theatrical experience that affirms the enduring beauty of the written word.

About Letters Live

Letters Live premiered in December 2013 at the Tabernacle in London and quickly established itself as a powerful and dynamic event format that attracted outstanding talents to performing remarkable, and often timely, letters in front of a live audience. Inspired by Shaun Usher's international best-selling Letters of Note series and Simon Garfield's To the Letter, Letters Live is a live celebration of the enduring power of literary correspondence. Letters Live has brought to the stage letters written by people as varied as David Bowie, Mohandas Gandhi, Elvis Presley, Charlotte Bronte, James Baldwin and Che Guevara, and has seen the likes of Idris Elba, Carey Mulligan, Woody Harrelson, Anjelica Huston, Nick Cave, Gillian Anderson, Ian McKellen, Cynthia Erivo, Stephen Fry, Olivia Colman, Laurence Fishburne, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kylie Minogue, Jarvis Cocker, Kristin Scott-Thomas, Jude Law, Thom Yorke, Harriet Walter, John Kerry, Kae Tempest, Taika Waititi, Thandie Newton, Sir Ben Kingsley and Oscar Isaac deliver unique, extraordinary performances. The shows are produced by Adam Ackland, Jamie Byng, Benedict Cumberbatch, Aimie Sullivan and Shaun Usher.

About Choose Love

Choose Love is a pioneering global humanitarian organization providing fast, flexible, and effective support to refugees and displaced people. Founded in 2015 in response to the refugee crisis, Choose Love works with trusted grassroots community based partners in over 35 countries to deliver emergency aid, long-term support, and advocacy for change. From food, shelter, and education to legal aid and mental health care, every action is rooted in dignity, community, and compassion. With a model designed to fill the gaps left by traditional aid, Choose Love has raised over $120 million and supported more than 7 million people across the globe. At its core, Choose Love is a movement – powered by people who believe in a world where everyone is free, safe, and welcome.

