LAByrinth Launches Online 'Survival Guide for Self-Isolation'

LAByrinth has released the following statement regarding the creation of their online Survival Guide For Self-Isolation:

April 25th was supposed to be an important date on LAByrinth's calendar. Months ago, it was scheduled to be the closing performance for our world premiere production of BEES AND HONEY by Guadalís Del Carmen. Back in December-a million years ago-we imagined that Saturday as the end of a beautiful run, and the culmination of our 27th season. Of course, along with every other in-person cultural event in the city, we were forced to cancel our production before the run had even started.

We're missing rehearsal rooms. We're missing post-show theater lobbies and conversations that spill over to the bar next door. We miss each other, and our community. We want out of our apartments, and out of ourselves. And we thought some of you might be feeling the same.

So, we created LAByrinth's Survival Guide to Self-Isolation. As always, it's company member driven, with some assists from our friends. Kristina Poe (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven) conceived the idea and is curating The Guide.

New content is added regularly, and there's something for everyone. We have members reading you to sleep with bedtime stories (the latest addition: Father James Martin reading "Meditations from a Moveable Chair" by Andre Dubus. Before Father Jim was The Colbert Report's chaplain, he was ours). We also have recipes, essays, new work, social advocacy suggestions, and much more. It's vegetarian chili for the soul, with recipes for actual vegetarian chili.

We're opening our doors, and there's room at our table for everyone. We hope you'll join us online at www.labtheater.org/survivalguide.

Take care of yourselves. Wishing health to you and yours,

John Ortiz

Artistic Director, LAByrinth Theater Company

Aaron Roman Weiner

Associate Artistic Director, LAByrinth Theater Company





