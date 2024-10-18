KATSURA SUNSHINE'S RAKUGO Extends Its Run Through 2025 at New World Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo has been captivating New York audiences for over five years with the 400-year-old Japanese art of comic storytelling. Now in its sixth year at New World Stages, the show is announcing the release of a new block of tickets, extending its run through the end of 2025.

Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo celebrates the ancient tradition of rakugo, where a single performer, dressed in a kimono and equipped with only a fan and hand towel, delivers humorous monologues and timeless stories passed down from Master to Apprentice.

Since its debut, Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo has gone viral on social media, with multiple Instagram Reels surpassing one million views and Sunshine's follower count soaring past 100,000. Sunshine has also recently concluded an Ivy League tour, performing at Harvard, Yale, and Brown, broadening the reach of rakugo to new audiences.

“When we began this journey, I never imagined we'd still be going strong five years later,” said Rakugo Master Katsura Sunshine. “New York audiences have embraced rakugo in such a remarkable way. I'm incredibly grateful to celebrate this milestone and excited to continue sharing rakugo across the U.S. and beyond.”

“I'm thrilled to see Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo continue to grow and resonate with audiences as we enter our sixth year. It's been an incredible journey bringing this unique and timeless art form to New York, and the response has been nothing short of amazing. We're excited to keep sharing rakugo with new and returning audiences, and I look forward to seeing this show's legacy continue to expand.” Executive Producer, Joe Trentacosta

Katsura Sunshine, born in Toronto, Ontario, studied Classics at the University of Toronto before becoming an apprentice to Rakugo Master Katsura Bunshi VI in 2008. He is one of only two Westerners in history to perform rakugo professionally. Sunshine has performed in over 3 countries and divides his time between New York, Tokyo, and other international stages.

