KATSURA SUNSHINE'S RAKUGO Extends Run at New World Stages Through December 2026

Katsura Sunshine’s Rakugo has run Off-Broadway for over five years, presenting the 400-year-old Japanese art of comic storytelling. Entering its sixth year at New World Stages, the production is offering a new block of tickets, extending its run through December 2026.

Katsura Sunshine’s Rakugo showcases the elegance and humor of Rakugo, a centuries-old form of solo storytelling in which a single performer, dressed in a kimono and armed with only a folding fan and hand towel, delivers vivid characters and hilarious tales passed down from Master to Apprentice.

The show’s profile continues to soar: Sunshine’s social media presence has exploded—with several Instagram Reels surpassing one million views—and his Ivy League tour (including Harvard, Yale, and Brown) introduced Rakugo to thousands of new fans. In addition to its ongoing New York run, Sunshine has been performing around the world, bringing Rakugo to audiences in Australia, Saudi Arabia, India, the United Kingdom, and beyond. His national and international touring will continue throughout 2026, expanding the global footprint of this historic art form.

“When we began this journey, I never imagined we’d still be going strong five years later,” said Rakugo Master Katsura Sunshine. “New York audiences have embraced Rakugo in such a remarkable way. I’m incredibly grateful to celebrate this milestone and excited to continue sharing Rakugo across the U.S. and around the world.”

Born in Toronto, Katsura Sunshine studied Classics at the University of Toronto before becoming an apprentice to Rakugo Master Katsura Bunshi VI in 2008. He is currently the only Western Rakugo Master performing Rakugo professionally. Sunshine has performed all around the world, dividing his time between New York, Tokyo, and stages around the world.