Julia Murney, Charles Busch, Steve Ross & More to More to Join Kander and Ebb Celebration at Theater Row

For one night only, a wide array of cabaret and stage legends are joining forces to celebrate the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb in ALL THAT JAZZ: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB at Theater Row on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Appearing in the concert are Charles Busch (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), Derrick Cobey (The Scottsboro Boys), Christine de Frece (M for Marriage), Ayana Francois (Caroline or Change), Tony nominee Anita Gillette (Cabaret), Eric Michael Gillett (Kiss Me Kate), Deidre Goodwin (A Chorus Line), Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Producers), Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), cabaret icon Steve Ross, Andy Tighe (Cabaret), Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along), Nicole Weitzman (Elf), and Kai White (Icons).

The concert is hosted by Backstage Babble's Charles Kirsch, music directed by Jacob Cannon, and directed by Robert W. Schneider. Associate producer is Andrew Leggieri.

The cabaret is a new initiative from the award winning The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company, co-founded by Jim Jimirro and Robert W. Schneider.

"We are so excited to be adding another opportunity to celebrate the rich history of musical theatre during our six-week residency at Theater Row. The level of talent that has agreed to come join us is truly something special and perhaps one of the best bargains in New York City as tickets are only $25.00 with no food or drink minimum." Jimirro and Schneider said.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://bfany.org/theatre-row.

As previously announced, The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2023 season includes Woman of the Year (April 13 - 23), Sugar (April 27 - May 7), and The Goodbye Girl (May 11 - May 21). Tickets are now on sale for the entire season.

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works.

Honorary Board members include Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.

For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.