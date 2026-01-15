Julia Knitel, Maria Wirries and More to Star in THE ROEBLINGS Reading

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On January 22nd and 23rd at the Baryshnikov Arts Center, there will be a reading of the new musical, The Robelings which follows two families: the historical Roeblings, the renowned builders of the bridge, and the fictional Robelings, a Black family with a deep connection to the bridge's creation searching for a legacy of their own. A potent and beautiful alchemy of ideas and story that effectively examines the vital themes of race, class, and gender.

Under the musical direction of Rebekah Bruce (Dead Outlaw), the cast includes Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw), Maria Wirries (The Lost Boys, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends), Eddie Cooper (Dead Outlaw, Parade), Jacob Ryan Smith (Oratorio for Living Things), Elizabeth Ward Land (Amazing Grace), Sean Steele (Kinky Boots), Jason Howard (Medea of the Laundromat), and more.

The Roeblings features music and lyrics by Doug Silver (BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, The Greenwich Village Follies), a book by Michael Mejias (NYSCA/NYFA Fellow, Ghetto Babylon) and Andrew Frank (BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, Isadora Duncan – No Apologies), and is directed by Andrew Frank. Casting is by Sujotta Pace.