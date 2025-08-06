JUST DESSERTS: A MUSICAL BAKE-OFF to Open at AMT Theater in February 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off will open Off-Broadway in 2026 at AMT Theater this winter! JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off, will begin performances on Friday, January 30th 2026, with an official opening night of Sunday, February 1st, 2026.

JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off features a book by Barbara Campbell and score by Ms. Campbell and Brad Ross. The production will be directed by Tom Wallace. Casting and creative team for the Off-Broadway premiere will be announced soon.

In JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off, we meet a variety of contestants: A determined young woman dreaming of opening her own bakery. A twice-divorced nail technician who wants to fit in with her new boyfriend’s circle of friends. A shy school nurse who is torn between family obligations and a desire to participate. A mysterious man from Brooklyn who arouses suspicion about his past. And the reigning champion who disguises her ruthless drive to win with smiles and pleasantries. Who will win? Who will lose? Who will get their Just Desserts?

JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off, began its life at The Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT in June of 2021. The show quickly gained a devoted following with highly successful runs at venues across America including Theatre Jacksonville, Broadway Palm Dinner Theater and the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center.