JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off Confirms Official Baker’s Schedule for Off-Broadway Run

After every performance, one of the participating bakers will sell their signature creations directly to audiences.
Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off has revealed the official baker’s schedule for the show’s upcoming Off-Broadway premiere, running January 30 through February 22, 2026 at AMT Theater.
In a first-of-its-kind theatrical initiative, Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off is the only show in New York City dedicated to celebrating the culinary arts of New York, pairing live musical performance with a rotating lineup of real Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Westchester bakers. After every performance, one of the participating bakers will sell their signature creations directly to audiences, transforming each show into a one-of-a-kind culinary experience.
While the characters onstage compete for the title of “Best Baker,” the production showcases a real-world roster spanning legendary institutions, television champions, neighborhood favorites, and the next generation of pastry professionals.
Participating bakers include Junior’s Cheesecake, David Burke’s Park Avenue Kitchen, Maury Rubin (founder of City Bakery), Amy’s Bread, Little Pie Company, Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, Angelina Bakery, Roni-Sue’s Chocolates, winners from CHOPPED and The Great American Baking Show, and students from the John Dewey High School Culinary Arts Program in Brooklyn.
Below is the full Baker’s Schedule.
Confirmed Baker’s Schedule
Roni-Sue’s Chocolates
Invictus Bakery
Sweet Graffiti
Atelier Ariana
John Dewey High School Culinary Arts Program
Maury Rubin (Founder, City Bakery)
Eva Giannone from Bergdorf Goodman
Kim Clarke — Winner, The Great American Baking Show
Poppy’s
Lisa Mendelson of LMM Baking Co.
David Burke’s Park Avenue Kitchen
Junior’s Cheesecake
Alison Mahoney — The Singing Baker
The Pastry Box
Angelina Bakery
Baked Love by Cristy
Aux Petits Délices
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Little Pie Company
Mel Asseraf — Two-Time CHOPPED Winner
Amy’s Bread
Bear Donut
MumsKitchens NYC
Butter + Bow
Aux Petits Délices
rbara Campbell and music by Brad Ross, JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off is a fast-paced musical comedy following five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. Five contestants. One crown. Who will get their just desserts?