JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off Confirms Official Baker’s Schedule for Off-Broadway Run

Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off has revealed the official baker’s schedule for the show’s upcoming Off-Broadway premiere, running January 30 through February 22, 2026 at AMT Theater.

In a first-of-its-kind theatrical initiative, Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off is the only show in New York City dedicated to celebrating the culinary arts of New York, pairing live musical performance with a rotating lineup of real Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Westchester bakers. After every performance, one of the participating bakers will sell their signature creations directly to audiences, transforming each show into a one-of-a-kind culinary experience.

While the characters onstage compete for the title of “Best Baker,” the production showcases a real-world roster spanning legendary institutions, television champions, neighborhood favorites, and the next generation of pastry professionals.

Participating bakers include Junior’s Cheesecake, David Burke’s Park Avenue Kitchen, Maury Rubin (founder of City Bakery), Amy’s Bread, Little Pie Company, Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, Angelina Bakery, Roni-Sue’s Chocolates, winners from CHOPPED and The Great American Baking Show, and students from the John Dewey High School Culinary Arts Program in Brooklyn.

Below is the full Baker’s Schedule.

Confirmed Baker’s Schedule

Fri, Jan 30 – 7:00 PM

Roni-Sue’s Chocolates

Sat, Jan 31 – 2:00 PM

Invictus Bakery

Sat, Jan 31 – 7:00 PM

Sweet Graffiti

Sun, Feb 1 – 3:00 PM

Atelier Ariana

Wed, Feb 4 – 2:00 PM

John Dewey High School Culinary Arts Program

Wed, Feb 4 – 7:00 PM

Maury Rubin (Founder, City Bakery)

Thu, Feb 5 – 7:00 PM

Eva Giannone from Bergdorf Goodman

Fri, Feb 6 – 7:00 PM

Kim Clarke — Winner, The Great American Baking Show

Sat, Feb 7 – 2:00 PM

Poppy’s

Sat, Feb 7 – 7:00 PM

Lisa Mendelson of LMM Baking Co.

Sun, Feb 8 – 3:00 PM

David Burke’s Park Avenue Kitchen

Wed, Feb 11 – 2:00 PM

Junior’s Cheesecake

Wed, Feb 11 – 7:00 PM

Alison Mahoney — The Singing Baker

Thu, Feb 12 – 7:00 PM

The Pastry Box

Fri, Feb 13 – 7:00 PM

Angelina Bakery

Sat, Feb 14 – 2:00 PM

Baked Love by Cristy

Sat, Feb 14 – 7:00 PM

Aux Petits Délices

Sun, Feb 15 – 3:00 PM

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

Wed, Feb 18 – 2:00 PM

Little Pie Company

Wed, Feb 18 – 7:00 PM

Mel Asseraf — Two-Time CHOPPED Winner

Thu, Feb 19 – 7:00 PM

Amy’s Bread

Fri, Feb 20 – 7:00 PM

Bear Donut

Sat, Feb 21 – 2:00 PM

MumsKitchens NYC

Sat, Feb 21 – 7:00 PM

Butter + Bow

Sun, Feb 22 – 3:00 PM

Aux Petits Délices

With book by Barbara Campbell and music by Brad Ross, JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off is a fast-paced musical comedy following five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. Five contestants. One crown. Who will get their just desserts?