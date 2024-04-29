JIMMY TINGLE: Humor And Hope For Humanity is Coming to SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SoHo Playhouse and Tingle Productions will present the world premiere of "Jimmy Tingle: Humor and Hope for Humanity," the newest one person show by the renowned comedian/political humorist, May 2 - June 2, 2024 for 23 performances in a 5-week engagement in the theater's intimate Huron Room. Opening night is slated for May 12.

In his newest one person show, comedian and political humorist Jimmy Tingle takes audiences on a very funny and soul-searching journey from his Boston roots as an aspiring comic and street performer to network TV ["60 Minutes II"; "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson; HBO; "Veep"] to The Kennedy School of Government at Harvard and a decision to run for Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts. The show will speak to the issues of the day, including the upcoming presidential election with comedy, compassion, and common sense while delivering a humorous yet passionate and purpose driven performance.

If laughter is the best medicine than Jimmy is the Surgeon General of humor. Clean, funny, and hopeful, Jimmy will make you laugh, think, and feel better. Just what the doctor ordered!

SoHo Playhouse's Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole says, "Jimmy Tingle is a comedy veteran with a fresh and hilarious take on our current societal challenges. Developing shows that make you laugh and think is part of the core mission at SoHo Playhouse. I've taken on the role of consulting director for this one and can't wait for audiences to see what Jimmy has cooked up. Should be great fun!"

Performances of Jimmy Tingle: Humor and Hope for Humanity take place at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City, Thursdays - Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 7pm and 9pm, and Sundays at 5pm. Dark May 17. Run time is approximately 75 minutes. Tickets are $35.50 (includes fees). Age recommendation: 12+. To purchase tickets and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/upcoming-events/jimmy-tingle.

Jimmy Tingle is a comedian, producer and actor who has worked as a humorist and commentator for "60 Minutes II" and MSNBC. He's appeared on hundreds of television and radio shows, and many podcasts, and has appeared on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson, CNN, "Conan O'Brien," Comedy Central, "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross and in his own HBO half-hour comedy special. He made a cameo appearance with Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "Veep" on HBO. He is the host of the podcast and talk show "The Jimmy Tingle Show," where he weaves his passion for comedy, politics and nonprofit fundraising with an eclectic array of guests. He is the founder of the social enterprise entitled "Humor for Humanity," which raises spirits, funds and awareness for nonprofits and social causes through his work as a comedian, emcee and auctioneer. Feature film work includes Next Stop Wonderland, Boondock Saints, Head of State starring Chris Rock, and Clear History starring Larry David. For more information, visit https://jimmytingle.com.

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Photo credit: Ellen Shub

