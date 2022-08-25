Houses on The Moon to Honor Jane Dubin and Aaliytha Stevens at Their AMPLIFY 2022 Gala Celebration

New York Off-Broadway theatre company, Houses on The Moon, will honor Tony Award-Winning producer Jane Dubin and SpotCo COO Aaliytha Stevens at their AMPLIFY 2022 Gala Celebration on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Green Room 42 (4th Floor, Yotel, 570 10th Avenue). The benefit will also celebrate this year's Mauricio Leyton Award Recipient, Serena Liguori, and her Long Island-based organization New Hour for Women and Children.



The evening will include a rooftop cookout, featured performances from Alias Smith & Jones Featuring A Button Man and John McGrew (Village of Vale), as well as previews of Houses on the Moon's upcoming production of SHARED SENTENCES.



The Honorary Amplify 2022 Committee is Hal Luftig, David Lyons, Nelle Nugent, Voza Rivers, David Rothenberg, Aryah Somers, Stephen Sosnowski, Tom Smedes & Peter Stern, Catherine Cerulli & Christopher Thomas, Jonathan Karpinos, John McGrew & Joseph Varca, Rachel Weinstein, Cheryl Wiesenfeld, and Ruth Zowader.



Houses on the Moon's Board of Directors and Advisory Board is Jeffrey Rosenstock, Jane Dubin (Board Chair), Amy Gottlieb, Melissa Springs, Emily Joy Weiner, R. Erin Craig, Jeremy Handelman, Jeffrey Solomon, Jennifer Isaacson, Rashad Chambers, Warren Adams, Jamie deRoy, Dina Janis, Hal Luftig, Nelle Nugent, Lisa Rothe, David Rothenberg, Drew Tagliabue, and Cheryl Wiesenfeld.



Houses on the Moon's AMPLIFY 2022 Gala Celebration

Monday, October 3, 2022, at Green Room 42 (4th Floor, Yotel, 570 10th Ave.)

Tickets are $250 (all inclusive) and $150 (rooftop cookout and ceremony)

Tickets, tribute messages, and sponsorships can be purchased at HousesontheMoon.org

To learn more about event sponsorship levels, please contact

Susan Goodwillie at amplify@housesonthemoon.org.



The evening's honorees:

is a TONY Award-winning producer and the President of Double Play Connections, a theatrical production and management company committed to supporting emerging artists and playwrights in the creation and development of new works. Jane is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute's 14-week (NYC) and O'Neill Center Intensive (CT) Producing Workshops and Director of Theater Resources Unlimited's Producer Development Program Master Class.



Ms. Dubin is Chair of the Board of Directors of Houses on the Moon Theater Company and a recent Board member of the League of Professional Theatre Women. She is a member of the Broadway Women's Alliance and the Off-Broadway League. For two years she was co-curator of the Hudson Valley Writers' Center New Play Reading Series. She co-produced Hudson River Rising, presenting events in Westchester for One Billion Rising (V-Day) in 2013 and 2014. She was a strategic consultant to SPACE on Ryder Farm, an artists' residency in Brewster, NY, and a member of the Grand Jury for New York Musical Festival's 2015 - 2019 seasons. She served as an evaluator for a NAMT innovation grant panel and for Bethany Arts Community's residency program. She is a frequent panelist and guest lecturer on theater-related matters. Jane serves on the advisory boards of Elizabeth Mascia Child Care Center (Westchester), Axial Theatre, and Dirty Laundry Theatre.



Before embarking on her career in theater, Ms. Dubin spent over 20 years in the financial services industry. Trained as an actuary, she was a Managing Director at Equitable Capital Management Corporation (a subsidiary of Equitable Life) and then principal of a private investment firm, as the Director of Marketing and Client Services. Ms. Dubin has an MBA in Finance from NYU and is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Rochester, with a BA in Mathematics and an MS in Public Policy Analysis. While at Rochester, she was awarded an internship at the White House.



Productions: Recently: Is This A Room, Dana H. Upcoming: The Village of Vale. Previously: The Prom (Drama Desk Award Best Musical), Farinelli and the King (starring Mark Rylance, nominated for 5 Tony Awards), An American in Paris (4 TONY Awards, plus London and National Tour), Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (Westside Theater and on Tour), Ann, starring Holland Taylor (Lincoln Center); Bandstand (Broadway), Beebo Brinker Chronicles (2008 GLAAD Media Award for Theatre); Groundswell (The New Group), Peter and the Starcatcher (Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour), winner of 5 TONY Awards; The Norman Conquests (TONY Award, Best Play Revival), The 39 Steps (OB, Tour); The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (London). Film: Radium Girls.



AALIYTHA STEVENS

is the Chief Operating Officer at SpotCo, the world's leading full-service advertising, marketing and branding agency. She joined the company in 2002 as a member of the account services team and got her start managing brand and media strategy for Manhattan Theatre Club, Cirque du Soleil, and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, to name a few. Today, she is the highest-ranking person of color that is a business professional representing marketing, publicity, and advertising across the entire Broadway industry. She is passionate about philanthropic giving, fair workplace practices, and equity and diversity in the industry: improving its statistics from the root up. In addition to spearheading Equity, Diversity & Inclusion initiatives for SpotCo and its clients, Aaliytha specializes in multicultural audience development and community outreach. She proudly co-chairs the Multicultural Taskforce at The Broadway League and sits on their Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, and Business Development Committees. She is on the advisory board of The Theatre Leadership Project, a board member of New Heritage Theatre Group of Harlem, and a founding board member of the Black Theater Coalition.

SERENA LIGUORI

serves as executive director of New Hour for Women and Children-Long Island, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting women and children impacted by incarceration. New Hour provides direct-service programming in the Suffolk County jails and reentry support to women across the state returning to Long Island. Prior to leading New Hour, she was the executive director of Herstory Writers Workshop, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing marginalized voices into the public arena. Serena served as associate director of policy at the Correctional Association of New York's Women in Prison Project, where she spearheaded legislative initiatives and policy advocacy addressing prison reform. She was the key organizer of a successful effort to create the Adoption and Safe Families Act Expanded Discretion Law, which works to secure parental rights for incarcerated parents as well as the Anti-Shackling Law, which prohibits the shackling of incarcerated mothers during labor. Serena is a survivor of isolated confinement, and received her associate's degree in the College Bound Program at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, and her bachelor's degree from Adelphi University. Serena co-leads the Justice for Women COVID-19 Task Force along with WCJA, serves on the Suffolk County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force, and Governor Hochul's NYS Domestic Violence Task Force. She is a recipient of the 2018 Citizens Against Recidivism award. She enjoys preparing her family's favorite traditional Puerto Rican meals.