Harlem Shakespeare Theatre Presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Article Pixel Jul. 18, 2020  

In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, the Harlem Shakespeare Festival in partnership with the Harlem Cultural Collaborative present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST set in 1920's Harlem.

With high style, dynamic dialogue and the music that changed a nation, two young gentlemen, living in Harlem and Westchester, have taken to bending the truth in order to put some excitement into their lives. Things start to go awry when they end up together at the country estate. Join us for an evening of truth-bending laughter as a cast of 9 classically trained actors of color give you a glimpse of America's black bourgeoisie in Oscar Wilde's fun-loving and hilarious comedy of manners

Live Stream ZOOM, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram: RSVP EventBrite


