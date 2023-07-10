Gingold Theatrical Group's CANDIDA to be Available to Stream This Month

Gingold Theatrical Group's 2022 production of Candida, one of GeorgeBernard Shaw’s most popular plays, will be available for streaming Tuesday July 25-Sunday July 30, 2023. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw’s Candida began previews on October 5, 2022, and opened October 25, for a run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row and was nominated for the 2023 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Play Revival.

CANDIDA: The Romcom That Started It All! This incredibly taut romantic comedy by Bernard Shaw will be reset from London 1895 to Harlem 1929. The Reverend James Morell and his wife Candida live a comfortable life until the young poet, Marchbanks, is taken into their home and challenges everything they’ve built their lives upon. It’s a time of global upheaval as six characters come together on one tumultuous day to redefine not only who they are but also how to launch into their futures in a more fully self-aware way. Written as a lighthearted response to Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, this short but pithy play races along in ever-surprising ways. This is also the play that later inspired the Robert Anderson play, Tea and Sympathy.

Bernard Shaw’s Candida stars R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Rev. James Morell, Peter Romano (First Down) as Alexander ‘Lexy’ Mills, David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Mr. Burgess,Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen) as Candida, Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside) as Eugene Marchbanks, and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet) as Proserpine Garnet.Alton Alburo (to the yellow house), Fernando Lamberty (“Law & Order: Organized Crime”) and Matenin Sangare (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play) serve as understudies.

Bernard Shaw’s Candida features scenic design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Michael Costagliola, costume design by Dustin Cross, props by Sean Sanford, and hair design by The Wig Associates. Caroline Ragland is the Production Stage Manager, with Julie Gottfried as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting by tbd casting co., Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA.

ABOUT GINGOLD THEATRICAL GROUP

Gingold Theatrical Group creates theater that supports human rights, freedom of speech, and individual liberty using the work of George Bernard Shaw as thei guide. All of GTG’s programs are inspired by Shaw’s humanitarian values. Through full productions, staged readings, new play development, and inner-city educational programs, GTG brings Shavian precepts to audiences and artists across New York, encouraging individuals to breathe Shaw’s humanist ideals into their contributions for the future. Shaw created plays to inspire peaceful discussion and activism and that is what GTG aims to accomplish. GTG’s past productions include Man and Superman (2012), You Never Can Tell (2013),Major Barbara (2014), Widowers’ Houses (2016), Heartbreak House (2018), Caesar & Cleopatra (2019) and Mrs. Warren’s Profession (2021).

Founded in 2006 by David Staller, GTG has carved a permanent niche for the work of George Bernard Shaw within the social and cultural life of New York City, and, through the Project Shaw reading series, made history in 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). GTG brings together performers, critics, students, academics and the general public with the opportunity to explore and perform theatrical work inspired by the humanitarian and activist values that Shaw championed. All comedies, these plays boldly exhibit the insight, wit, passion and all-encompassing socio-political focus that distinguished Shaw as one of the most inventive and incisive writers of all time.

Through performances, symposiums, new play development, and outreach, as well as through their discussion groups and partnerships with schools including SUNY Stony Brook, Regis, the De La Salle Academy, and The Broome Street Academy, GTG has helped spark a renewed interest in Shaw across the country, and a bold interest in theater as activism. Young people are particularly inspired by Shaw’s invocation to challenge the strictures society imposes, to embrace the power of the individual, to make bold personal choices and to take responsibility for these choices. GTG’s new play development lab, Speakers’ Corner, created to support playwrights inspired by Shaw’s ideals, is now in its second cycle. Through monthly prompts and feedback, writers develop work inspired by or in response to a specific Shaw text. Plays developed through Speakers’ Corner will be nurtured in workshops and readings with the expectation that GTG will publish or produce them. GTG encourages all people to rejoice in the possibilities of the future. All of GTG’s programming is designed to inspire lively discussion and peaceful activism with issues related to human rights, the freedom of speech, and individual liberty. This was the purpose behind all of Shaw’s work and why GTG chose him as the guide toward helping create a more tolerant and inclusive world through the exploration of the Arts.

Gingold Theatrical Group’s staff includes David Staller, Founding Artistic Director; Greg Santos, Managing Producer; Sean Bertrand, Associate Managing Producer; Lily Kanter Riopelle, Director of New Works. Pamela Singleton is Gingold’s Board Chair.

