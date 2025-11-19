GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR is Coming to New World Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The creators of one of New York’s longest-running and most beloved family entertainment sensations are ushering in the season with something brand new: Gazillion Bubble Show: A Holiday Spectacular, the first-ever holiday edition of the internationally acclaimed phenomenon.

Beginning Wednesday, November 26, and running through January 4 at New World Stages (340 West 50 Street), the world-famous Gazillion Bubble Show transforms its Times Square home into a dazzling Holiday Wonderland for a limited engagement filled with snow, sparkle, and bubble magic.

This all-new holiday production turns the theater into a glittering winter playground, where millions of bubbles swirl into snowstorms, illuminated by festive lights, lasers, and seasonal music. The reimagined experience expands on everything audiences love about the original show with immersive effects, breathtaking bubble artistry, and the production’s legendary finale, which fills the entire venue with a blizzard of cascading “snow bubbles.”

Designed as the ultimate festive escape for families, school groups, and bubble lovers of all ages, Gazillion Bubble Show: A Holiday Spectacular delivers all the wonder of the iconic, long-running New York hit—now wrapped in a glowing layer of winter enchantment.

From the moment guests step into the lobby, they’ll enter an interactive holiday landscape brimming with surprises and perfect for family photo moments. Special seasonal elements include:

A fully immersive world of snow-filled illusions, enhanced by spectacular lights, lasers, and a holiday soundtrack

Santa “Snow Globe” bubble photos, available before and after each performance, interactive holiday moments throughout the show, inviting the audience to join the fun

Exclusive bubble toys and holiday gift sets, perfect for stocking stuffers and taking the magic home

Gazillion Bubble Show: A Holiday Spectacular runs November 26, 2025–January 4, 2026 at New World Stages – Stage 2. The performance is approximately 65 minutes with no intermission, making it ideal for families with young children. A sensory-friendly performance will take place on December 20 at 4:30 p.m.