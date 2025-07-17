GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Expands Sensory-Friendly Series With Monthly Performances Through 2025

Sensory Saturday performances take place at 4:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at New World Stages.
Following the overwhelming popularity of its April sensory-accessible performance, the Gazillion Bubble Show has announced the launch of Sensory Saturday, a new ongoing monthly series designed for neurodivergent individuals and guests with sensory sensitivities.
Performances will take place at 4:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street, NYC).
July 19 at 4:30 p.m.
August 16 at 4:30 p.m.
September 20 at 4:30 p.m.
October 18 at 4:30 p.m.
November 15 at 4:30 p.m.
December 20 at 4:30 p.m.
Each performance will feature the same awe-inspiring bubble artistry and stage magic that have made Gazillion Bubble Show one of the longest-running family shows in New York City—with thoughtful adjustments to ensure a welcoming and comfortable experience for all audience members.
Sensory-friendly modifications include:
House lights remain on at a dimmed level throughout the show
Reduced laser and visual effects
Lower music volume
Limited bubbles blown into the audience to help maintain a predictable environment
