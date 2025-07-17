GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Expands Sensory-Friendly Series With Monthly Performances Through 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the overwhelming popularity of its April sensory-accessible performance, the Gazillion Bubble Show has announced the launch of Sensory Saturday, a new ongoing monthly series designed for neurodivergent individuals and guests with sensory sensitivities.

Performances will take place at 4:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street, NYC).

Upcoming Sensory Saturday Dates:

July 19 at 4:30 p.m.

August 16 at 4:30 p.m.

September 20 at 4:30 p.m.

October 18 at 4:30 p.m.

November 15 at 4:30 p.m.

December 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Each performance will feature the same awe-inspiring bubble artistry and stage magic that have made Gazillion Bubble Show one of the longest-running family shows in New York City—with thoughtful adjustments to ensure a welcoming and comfortable experience for all audience members.

Sensory-friendly modifications include:

House lights remain on at a dimmed level throughout the show

Reduced laser and visual effects

Lower music volume

Limited bubbles blown into the audience to help maintain a predictable environment

Performances take place at New World Stages, 340 West 50th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues), New York, NY.