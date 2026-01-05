Patrice Johnson Chevannes and Natalie Paul to Star in THE WATERFALL at WP Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Producer WP Theater and co-producer Thrown Stone Theater Company will present the WP Theater upcoming spring production of The Waterfall, starring Patrice Johnson Chevannes (Pose, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Emi and Natalie Paul (Crown Heights, The Sinner) as Bean.

“The Waterfall brings an intimate story of Haitian and Haitian-American women to New York City, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off a new year than directing Phanésia Pharel’s Off-Broadway debut at WP Theater,” said director Taylor Reynolds. Playwright Phanésia Pharel added, "Natalie and Patrice are truly phenomenal, singular talents, who capture the beauty of Haitian women and Black women effortlessly. The two of them are incredibly in touch with our community and I am lucky to have them in the room as thought leaders on this production."

The Waterfall is written by Phanésia Pharel (Dead Girl’s Quinceñera, R&B) and directed by Taylor Reynolds (Primary Trust, Fat Ham). This production is produced and presented in partnership with Thrown Stone Theatre Company and is underwritten by Dee Dee Colabella.

I really do love you.

I just don’t understand you.

Returning home to assist her mother after a hospitalization, Haitian-American Bean soon finds her confidence shaken by her mother’s idea of what her life should be. Stuck at home, with nowhere to run from her mother’s ideas of marriage, motherhood, and malady, Bean must ask, “Do you know who you want to be? And are you brave enough to own it?” The Waterfall is an intimate and aching two-hander about the generational divides around family, womanhood, and the idea of the American Dream.

Set Design for The Waterfall is by Teresa L. Williams (John Proctor is The Villain, The Preacher’s Wife), Costume Design is by Dina El-Aziz (English, The Scarlet Letter), Lighting Design is by Venus Gulbranson (New York, New York), Co-Sound Design is by Kaileykielle Hoga and DJ Potts, Hair Design is by Earon Chew Nealey, the Production Stage Manager is Kassi Wilson, and Assistant Stage Manager is Nina Schatell. Casting is done by Kelly Gillespie, CSA, the Dramaturg is Amrita Ramanan, the Dialect Coach is Wynnie Lamour-Quansah, and the Properties Designer is Emmarose Campbell.

The Waterfall runs from January 31 through March 1 of 2026, with an official opening night on February 15 at WP Theater (2162 Broadway, at 76th Street).



Tickets are available from $20 to $100, for all performances of every show each season at the WP Theater, with no need for subscription or membership.