CHASING GRACE Begins Off-Broadway in March

SheNYC ARTS has announced the World Premiere of Elizabeth Addison’s new musical, CHASING GRACE, which will play a three-week limited engagement at Off Broadway’s ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre (502 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019). ​ Performances begin Thursday, March 12th, 2026, and continue through Sunday, March 29th. Opening Night is Saturday, March 14th, 2026 (7:30 pm).

Moving fluidly between a treatment facility, memory, and the rehearsal room, CHASING GRACE is a meta-musical about recovery, authorship, and the cost of telling the truth out loud. With a score blending contemporary musical theatre, pop, and R&B, the show holds space for grief, rage, joy, absurdity, and hard-won laughter, capturing the lived reality of women navigating addiction, healing, and self-definition.

The show follows a writer as she sorts through the memories of her time in early recovery inside a women's treatment facility, where survival meant learning how to stay, how to listen, and how not to run. As the writer shapes her treatment experience into a new musical, memory and rehearsal collide. The women she once lived beside reappear, not as cautionary tales, but as full, complex human beings whose stories demand dignity, humor, and care.

As the musical's workshops succeed and industry attention grows, the writer is pulled into a familiar danger zone: external validation, creative compromise, and the seductive belief that success will finally make her feel whole. Pressure mounts to reshape the story into something more “palatable,” more marketable, and less honest. The farther she moves from the truth of her recovery, the closer she comes to losing it.

Inspired by author Elizabeth Addison’s time in treatment and chasing her own Broadway dreams with her first musical, CHASING GRACE examines recovery not as a fixed destination, but as an ongoing practice, one shaped by community, memory, perseverance, accountability, and choice. At its core, CHASING GRACE asks, what happens when you stop chasing the idea of grace and start learning how to live inside it?

"Chasing Grace is about having faith in your vision and keeping true to your story even when the world wants the easier version," says Addison, who will also direct the production. "The show sings in the voice of recovery - fierce, funny, and honest."

The production will feature choreography by Brian Harlan Brooks, lighting design by Athziri Morales, sound design by Jasper Percy Pollinger and will be stage managed by Avery Wood. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.