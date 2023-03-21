Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Free Reading of AN IMPROBABLE FICTION Comes to A Noise Within

The performance is on Monday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 21, 2023  

A Noise Within's "Noise Now" community engagement series presents a staged reading of An Improbable Fiction. It's plague time, and Shakespeare's characters are out of sorts (and out of work). Several of our favorites Shakespearean characters reunite at the Boar's Head Tavern to celebrate life and ruminate on the state of the world.

WHO:
• Written by James DeVita
• Directed by Beth Lopes
• Starring Susan Angelo (Cleopatra), Apollo Dukakis (Falstaff), Stanley Andrew Jackson (Othello), Veralyn Jones (Mistress Quickly), Kasey Mahaffy (The Messenger), Philicia Saunders (Juliet)
• Stage Directions: Deborah Strang
• Stage Manager: Mikayla Bettner
• Presented by the Resident Artists Reading Series at A Noise Within, Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, producing artistic directors

The performance is on Monday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:
A Noise Within
3352 E Foothill Blvd.
Pasadena, CA 91107

ADMISSION:
FREE (reservations required)




Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DRINKING IN AMERICA at Audible Theater Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DRINKING IN AMERICA at Audible Theater
See photos from opening night of Audible Theater’s production of Drinking in America, written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian and starring Andre Royo.
Photos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of SANCOCHO at WP Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of SANCOCHO at WP Theater
Get a first look at photos of the Off-Broadway premiere of Sancocho, which is now in previews at WP Theater.
Charles Busch, Nick Cearley & More to Star in MISALLIANCE at Gingold Theatrical Group Photo
Charles Busch, Nick Cearley & More to Star in MISALLIANCE at Gingold Theatrical Group
Misalliance by George Bernard Shaw will kick off Gingold Theatrical Group'S 18th season of Project Shaw. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!
Black Theatre Coalition Partners With Black Broadway Men Inc. for 2023 Playwriting Initiat Photo
Black Theatre Coalition Partners With Black Broadway Men Inc. for 2023 Playwriting Initiative
Black Theatre Coalition has announced a partnership with fraternal organization, Black Broadway Men.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DRINKING IN AMERICA at Audible TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of DRINKING IN AMERICA at Audible Theater
March 20, 2023

See photos from opening night of Audible Theater’s production of Drinking in America, written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian and starring Andre Royo.
Photos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of SANCOCHO at WP TheaterPhotos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of SANCOCHO at WP Theater
March 20, 2023

Get a first look at photos of the Off-Broadway premiere of Sancocho, which is now in previews at WP Theater.
Charles Busch, Nick Cearley & More to Star in MISALLIANCE at Gingold Theatrical GroupCharles Busch, Nick Cearley & More to Star in MISALLIANCE at Gingold Theatrical Group
March 20, 2023

Misalliance by George Bernard Shaw will kick off Gingold Theatrical Group'S 18th season of Project Shaw. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!
Dave Droxler's ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS to Premiere Off-Broadway at Abingdon Theatre CompanyDave Droxler's ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS to Premiere Off-Broadway at Abingdon Theatre Company
March 20, 2023

Abingdon Theatre Company will present the Off-Broadway premiere production of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, and directed by Chad Austin. 
13th Annual BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! Raises Over $465K13th Annual BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! Raises Over $465K
March 20, 2023

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's 13th annual Broadway Belts for PFF! has raised over $465,000 and counting.
share