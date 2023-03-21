Free Reading of AN IMPROBABLE FICTION Comes to A Noise Within

A Noise Within's "Noise Now" community engagement series presents a staged reading of An Improbable Fiction. It's plague time, and Shakespeare's characters are out of sorts (and out of work). Several of our favorites Shakespearean characters reunite at the Boar's Head Tavern to celebrate life and ruminate on the state of the world.



WHO:

• Written by James DeVita

• Directed by Beth Lopes

• Starring Susan Angelo (Cleopatra), Apollo Dukakis (Falstaff), Stanley Andrew Jackson (Othello), Veralyn Jones (Mistress Quickly), Kasey Mahaffy (The Messenger), Philicia Saunders (Juliet)

• Stage Directions: Deborah Strang

• Stage Manager: Mikayla Bettner

• Presented by the Resident Artists Reading Series at A Noise Within, Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, producing artistic directors

The performance is on Monday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.



WHERE:

A Noise Within

3352 E Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91107



ADMISSION:

FREE (reservations required)