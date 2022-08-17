Fiasco Theater Announces 2022-2023 Season

Fiasco Theater has announced its 2022-2023 season! Check out the full lineup below!

Pericles by William Shakespeare

October 19-29, 2022 | Houghton Hall

In October, Fiasco Theater goes back to its Shakespeare roots with a Without A Net production of Pericles. After a whirlwind rehearsal process, we will share 10 performances of this epic, sweeping story about resilience in times of struggle, hope on the horizon, and the enduring possibility of miracles. Filled with Fiasco's celebrated theatrical creativity and textual clarity, this rarely seen play will feature plenty of music, ensemble joy, and rough magic.

Hamlet by William Shakespeare

in collaboration with Deaf West Theatre

November 2022 | Not open to the public



After several years of conversation, we are thrilled to be holding a workshop of Hamlet in collaboration with Deaf West Theater. Both companies are excited by this opportunity and the enormous potential of our discovery work together. We hope that this (closed) workshop will be one step in eventually bringing our Hamlet to you in a season to come.

Winter/Spring 2023

Red Bull Theater in association with Fiasco Theater present

The Knight of the Burning Pestle by Francis Beaumont

April 18-May 14, 2023 | Lucille Lortel Theatre

One of the first parodies of the English theater, this Elizabethan comedy is a joyful romp that celebrates our collective capacity to improvise and natural desire to be center stage. A play about the elopement of star-crossed lovers called The London Merchant is about to be performed when an unexpected interruption occurs. The actors adapt and invent a new story - an outrageous quest called The Knight of the Burning Pestle - which takes over the stage in hilariously disruptive ways. Everyone shares in the triumph of love, adventure, and the anything-can-happen nature of live theater.