Ferin Bergen, Maaike Laanstra-Corn and More to Star in CALF SCRAMBLE at Primary Stages

Primary Stages will present the world premiere of Calf Scramble, a new play written by Libby Carr (Roadkill) and directed by Caitlin Sullivan (The Antiquities). Calf Scramble will begin previews at 59E59’s Theater A (59 E 59th Street) on February 28, 2026, with an opening night set for March 15 for a limited run through April 12, 2026. Primary Stages is the Resident Off Broadway Theater Company at 59E59 Theaters.

The cast of CALF SCRAMBLE will include Ferin Bergen (Bedford Park) as Anna Lee, Maaike Laanstra-Corn (The Wild Duck) as Maren, Marvelyn Ramirez (Interstate) as Vivvy, Elisa Tarquinio (“Poker Face”) as Sofi, and Gabriela Veciana (falcon girls) as El.

Calf Scramble will feature scenic design by Cate McCrae (OHIO); costume design by Haydee Zelideth (Bad Kreyòl); lighting design by Barbara Samuels (The Counterfeit Opera); original music & sound design by Daniela Hart, Noel Nichols, Bailey Trierweiler & UptownWorks (Grandiloquent); props design by Ned Cían Gaynor (Bad Kreyòl);movement direction by Hannah Garner (Welcome Suite); and intimacy & fight direction by Crista Marie Westley(Between Riverside and Crazy). Esti Bernstein (The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire) is the Production Stage Manager, and Sammy Landau (Laowang) is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office–Karyn Casl, CSA, Stephanie Castillo.

Deep in a dusty East Texas barn, five teenage girls raise calves and wrestle with what it means to be good – at school, at God, at girlhood. CALF SCRAMBLE is a fiercely original, darkly funny coming-of-age tale soaked in sweat, scripture, and competition, where faith is tangled with survival, and tenderness bucks like a wild animal.

The performance schedule for CALF SCRAMBLE is as follows:

Tuesday - Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 2pm & 7pm; Sunday at 2pm.

Beginning March 17: Tuesday - Wednesday at 7pm; Thursday at 2pm & 7pm; Saturday at 2pm & 7pm; Sunday at 2pm.

Following select performances, audience members are invited to join Primary Stages for special talkbacks. Talkbacks are open to audience members at that day’s performance and admission is included with ticket purchase. The current talkback schedule is as follows:

Sunday March 22 at 2pm

Wednesday March 25 at 7pm