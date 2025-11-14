Cyndi Lauper, Tony Shalhoub and More to Take Part in En Garde Arts Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



En Garde Arts will honor Theresa Rebeck, the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time, at its 2025 Annual Benefit, which is taking place at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre at Symphony Space on Monday, December 8, 2025. At the event, Tony, Golden Globe, and four-time Emmy Award-winning actor Tony Shalhoub will present Rebeck with the 2025 En Garde Arts’ Change Maker Award in recognition of her decades long contributions to the theatre.

The evening features an intimate performance by three-time Tony nominee Alfred Molina, Tony nominee Marin Ireland, and rising star Delilah Napier in scenes from A Foreign Body, written by two-time Emmy nominee Neena Beber and directed by Rebeck herself. Additionally, Krysta Rodriguez, accompanied by Benjamin Rauhala, will sing a heartfelt song from Rebeck’s television series Smash, Richard Kind will perform a hilarious excerpt from Rebeck’s play The Understudy, and the incomparable Cyndi Lauper will offer a special video tribute. Audiences, surrounded by just 160 fellow guests, will witness these acclaimed performers up close, in the kind of raw, unfiltered setting that only En Garde Arts can conjure.

Proceeds from En Garde Arts’s 2025 Annual Benefit, hosted by John Clinton Eisner, will support six productions in various stages of development. The event also benefits over 50 writers, composers, directors, and performers through the company’s one-of-a-kind residency program Uncommon Voices, which delves into topics top-of-mind for artists predominantly from underrepresented communities.



VIP tickets start at $500 and guests are invited to a pre-show celebration beginning at 6:30 pm with a champagne toast to Theresa Rebeck, along with hors d'oeuvres, wine, the award ceremony, and performance. For $250, patrons can secure access to the award ceremony and performance, which begins at 7pm.