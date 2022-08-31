Complete Cast and Creative Team Announced for INK'DWELL Presented by 59E59 Theaters & New Light Theater Project

59E59 Theaters and New Light Theater Project have announce casting for Ink'dWell by Erin E. Adams (Snow Globe) and directed by Tabatha Gayle (Tragic Fragments). Ink'dWell begins previews September 29, 2022, in Theater C and opens October 5 for a run through October 16, 2022.

The cast of Ink'dWell will include Starr Kirkland (Black Feminist Video Game) as Ember, Tai Leshaun (Thunder Force) as Nia, Britney Nicole Simpson (Penelope or How the Odyssey Was Really Written) as Kendra, Cherene Snow (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Maya, and Landon G. Woodson ("B-Boy Blues") as Isaac.

Ink'dWell will feature scenic and projection design by Anna Kiraly, costume design by Daricel Calcano, lighting design by Annie Wiegand, sound design by Isaiah Howell, and ASL interpretation by Emily Hart and Mark Weissglass. Madeleine Blossom serves as Production Stage Manager.

Kendra returns to her childhood home on Martha's Vineyard upon learning her brother has died in a terrible accident. While searching for the truth about his passing, she finds herself tormented by a childhood ghost story. As the mystery behind his death is unraveled, she discovers that he was drowning in much more than water. The ghost story, paired with her grief, begins to impact her relationship with her family and to the ocean itself.

Part of New Light Theater Project's 2022 New Light New Voices Fall Festival, Ink'dWell is a poetic look at grief and how love lives on. New Light Theater Project is a Co-Op Resident Company at 59E59 Theaters. Support for this production includes the 59E59 Covid Relief Grant.

The performance schedule for Ink'dWell is as follows: Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:30pm.

Tickets to Ink'dWell begin at $25 and are on sale now at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/inkdwell/.

New Light Theater Project

(NLTP) nurtures a Collective of artist-practitioners through the presentation of compelling stories across theatrical genres. Founded by Sarah Norris and Michael Aguirre, NLTP believes in the strength of ensemble-work and are committed to fostering their Collective composed of writers, actors, directors, stage managers, and designers from diverse backgrounds. At least 50% of an NLTP production utilizes our Collective while the rest of the production team consists of innovative artists they hope to cultivate deeper relationships with. They are currently one of 59E59 Theaters' Co-Op Resident Companies. www.newlighttheaterproject.com/

ABOUT 59E59



59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.