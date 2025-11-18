Colt Coeur To Host Post-Show Conversations During Run Of THE SURGEON AND HER DAUGHTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Colt Coeur will present a series of post-show conversations during select performances of the world premiere of THE SURGEON AND HER DAUGHTERS, written by Chris Gabo and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt. The production will run November 23–December 20 at Theater 154 (154 Christopher Street). Tickets are now on sale.

The schedule will begin on Monday, December 1 following the 7 p.m. performance, with a talkback featuring Ravi Ragbir of the New Sanctuary Coalition discussing the organization’s work in immigrant rights advocacy and volunteer support at ICE hearings. On Thursday, December 4, Colt Coeur will partner with LatinX Playwrights Circle and the Sol Project for a conversation between Chris Gabo and Jacob Padrón. A panel on Monday, December 8 will feature Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Lia Romeo, Amita Sharma, and Ying Ying Li discussing the development of new work.

Additional events will include Deep Seeded Truth: A Conversation with Awab Shawkat, MHC, and Roua Eltayeib, LMFT on Sunday, December 14 following the 4 p.m. performance, and an exchange between Chris Gabo and Rajiv Joseph on Monday, December 15 on mentorship and returning to earlier work.

Throughout the run, Colt Coeur will highlight several partner organizations, including NAMI-NYC, the Sudanese American Physicians Association, and Food Bank NYC. The production is also dedicated to the memory of Diana “Zaza” Oh, who performed in the 2016 Cherry Lane Mentor Project workshop of the play.

Accessibility offerings will include childcare reimbursement for primary caretakers attending a performance, with up to $60 available for five families determined by lottery. Closed captioning will be provided in partnership with Access Broadway for performances on Wednesday, December 10 at 1 p.m. and Friday, December 19 at 7 p.m.

THE SURGEON AND HER DAUGHTERS follows a Marine sergeant major whose disappearance during a surprise deployment leaves her daughters navigating her absence and the arrival of a mysterious visitor. As the family confronts grief and hidden histories, the narrative explores themes of loss, responsibility, and resilience.

THE SURGEON AND HER DAUGHTERS

By Chris Gabo

Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt

Venue: Theater 154, 154 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Run: November 23–December 20

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Sunday, November 23 at 7 p.m. (Preview)

Monday, November 24 at 7 p.m. (Preview)

Tuesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. (Press Preview)

Wednesday, November 26 at 1 p.m. (Press Preview)

Friday, November 28 at 7 p.m. (Press Preview)

Saturday, November 29 at 7 p.m. (Opening Night)

Sunday, November 30 at 4 p.m.

Monday, December 1 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 3 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 7 at 4 p.m.

Monday, December 8 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 11 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 13 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 14 at 4 p.m.

Monday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 17 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 18 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 19 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 20 at 8 p.m. (Closing Night)

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets: $30–$75

Website: www.coltcoeur.org/surgeon

Run time: approximately 2 hours with a 10-minute intermission

Content advisory: adult themes and strong language; recommended for ages 13+