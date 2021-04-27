Charlayne Woodard, David Henry Hwang, Ann James, and Robyn Hurder Join LIVE AT THE LORTEL Lineup

The Lucille Lortel Theatre today announces its upcoming May guest lineup for its popular "Live at The Lortel" podcast series. To end its 2020-2021 season, the interview series Tony Award-winning actress and playwright Charlayne Woodard (May 3), Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang (May 10), theater educator and intimacy director Ann James (May 17), and Tony Award-nominated actress Robyn Hurder (May 24).

The live interviews will take place Mondays at 7:00 PM EST, offering theater fans the opportunity to view interviews and participate in a Q&A with artists. To join the audience, please visit www.liveatthelortel.com.

Hosted by Eric Ostrow, along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle and John-Andrew Morrison, season two of "Live at The Lortel" is dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and artists who stand in solidarity with the continued fight against institutional racism and racial injustice. Theater makers will delve into their thoughts on the future of theater during this period of radical change. They will also discuss their craft, as well as their professional and personal projects that help to make theatre and the world more equitable.

Following each live interview, podcast episodes of "Live at The Lortel" will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Soundcloud.