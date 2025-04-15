Cast and Design Team Set for Zora Howard's HANG TIME National Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Flea will launch a national tour for their world-premiere production of HANG TIME, by Zora Howard, which originally ran at The Flea in Spring 2023. The tour company features Kamal Bolden as ‘Slim’, Brian D. Coats as ‘Bird’, and Bryce Foley as ‘Blood.’ Confirmed tour dates include April 19th at ASU Gammage (Tempe, AZ), October 6th – 12th at ArtsEmerson (Boston, MA), October 13th – 19th at the Wirtz Center (Chicago, IL), and from November 3rd – 16th the show will return to New York City at The Apollo Theatre.



HANG TIME was originally developed and produced in 2023 by The Flea in partnership with Zora Howard and in association with W.A.C.O. (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center. The National Tour of The Flea’s HANG TIME has been Commissioned by ASU Cultural Affairs and its division of ASU Gammage, The Hopkins Center at Dartmouth College, and UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance.

ABOUT HANG TIME

Three men chew the fat under an old, wide tree. In HANG TIME, we peek into the interiority – the great loves and bitter blues – of Black men in America. Setting the romantic and the macabre in sharp relief, HANG TIME invites the viewer to envisage the living Black body triumphant over the legacy of violence that it holds.



Written and directed by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Zora Howard in her directorial debut, HANG TIME is a deeply moving and subversive work not to be missed.



Comments