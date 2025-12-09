Cast and Creatives Set For AN IDEAL HUSBAND at A.R.T

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Storm Theatre Company announced the cast and creative team for for its upcoming production of An Ideal Husband, the classic play by Oscar Wilde which will be presented at The Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres - 502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019 (@ 10th Avenue) with performances beginning on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 7:30pm (and continuing through Saturday evening, February 21).

A glittering comedic classic, An Ideal Husband is as timely as it is timeless, blending blackmail, political scandal and looming personal disgrace in a story that’s both deeply moving and irresistibly funny. It promises to be a joyous theatrical experience you won’t want to miss.

Directed by Peter Dobbins, the cast includes Chase Bishop as Lord Goring, David Bodenschatz as Mason, Connie Castanzo as Mrs. Chevely, Evangelia Kingsley as Lady Markby, Madelyn Monaghan as Lady Gertrude Chiltern, Heather Olson as Mabel Chiltern, Carl Pasbjerg as Lord Caversham, Jed Peterson as Sir Robert Chiltern, and Ed Prostak as Phipps.

The creative team is Daniel Prosky (set design), Michael Abrams (lighting design), Sandrina Sparagna (costume design), and Andy Evan Cohen (sound design). The assistant director is Joe Danbusky. The production stage manager is Michelle Pomponio. The Associate Artistic Director is Fleur Phillips Dobbins.

The performance schedule is Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online.

Biographies

Peter Dobbins (Director) is a cofounder of The Storm Theatre, and has directed such Storm productions as T.S. Eliot’s Murder in the Cathedral, Dion Boucicault’s The Shaughraun, John Regis’s Stavrogin’s Confession, Stewart Parker’s Spokesong, William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, The Tempest, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Twelfth Night, Karol Wojtyla’s The Jeweler’s Shop, Job, Jeremiah, and Our God’s Brother, the North American Premiere of House of Desires by Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, and the world premieres of The Last Starfighter by Skip Kennon and Fred Landau and Linnea by John Regis. As an actor, he has been seen as T.E Lawrence (Ross) in Ross by Terrence Rattigan, and Mesa in Paul Claudel's Noon Divide_ and has played leading roles in various regional theatres.

Fleur Phillips Dobbins (Associate Director) has been working for 30+ years in the entertainment industry as actress, director and playwright. She has appeared on and off broadway as well as regionally in the US. Storm productions include The Surprise (2015), The Fight & Deconstruction (2017) and The Rainmaker (2018). Most recently she performed her one woman musical, Who's My Girl?, at the Fort Worth Int'l Fringe Festival and her play, Home, was accepted to Missed The Boat New Works Festival in Fall '25. Fleur studied Shakespeare at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and has a BFA in acting from Southern Methodist University. @fleuralysdobbins www.fleuralysdobbins.com

The Storm Theatre Company

The Storm Theatre Company’s 1997 inaugural production of Murder in the Cathedral by T.S. Eliot was staged on the altar of the Church of the Holy Cross on 42nd Street in New York City for virtually no money. Since that rather modest beginning, The Storm has produced over 60 plays of astonishing scope and audacious breadth.

The name “Storm” was chosen to represent a journey through catharsis and regeneration. Inspired by Elizabethan Theatres such as Shakespeare’s The Globe and The Rose, The Storm Theatre Company proved an apt name for its mission – to reawaken audiences to the awe-inspiring truths of our shared humanity: its beauty and potential.

Such aspirations have led The Storm Theatre Company to produce quite a varied selection of plays over the last quarter century. Our second show, Dion Boucicault’s The Shaughraun, was the first production in New York City in over 100 years, and subsequently lead to a resurgence of this neglected nineteenth Century Theater genius’s work. The Storm rediscovered other forgotten gems such as Edward Bulwar Lytton’s Money (1840); Thomas Dekker’s The Shoemaker’s Holiday (1599); Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz’ The House of Desires (1683); and George Lillo’s The London Merchant (1731), all produced to great critical success.

In addition, The Storm Theatre Company produced three plays by the French playwright, Paul Claudel. While Claudel is one of France’s most revered, his work is rarely staged in the United States. Storm Theatre produced the epic work The Satin Slipper as well as the mysterious and intriguing Noon Divide; the haunting play, The Tidings Brought to Mary, and had three successful Storm Theatre productions.

In 2007, The Storm Theatre Company produced a festival of the work of Polish playwright and actor Karol Wojtyła, including Our God’s Brother, The Jeweler’s Shop, Jeremiah, and Job_. Wojtyła seemed destined to become a major theatrical force but instead went on to become canonized Pope John Paul II.

In its 24th season, The Storm Theatre Company mission has inspired productions of an unusual assortment of plays including Marius by Marcel Pagnol (part of his Marseilles trilogy); Terrence Rattigan’s Ross (about Lawrence of Arabia); a rare NYC revival of Saroyan’s The Time of Your Life; a staged version of Graham Greene’s novel The Power and The Glory; Le Cid by Pierre Corneille in a new verse translation by Richard Wilbur; Gillette by William Hauptman; Stewart Parker’s, Spokesong; Jim Nolan’s The Salvage Shop; Stavrogin’s Confession by John Regis (adapted from Dostoevsky’s The Demons); and much more. With Antigone, The Storm Theatre Company returned to Jean Anouilh having produced his Eurydice in May/June of 2000. Interspersed throughout the years, The Storm Theatre Company has delighted audiences with productions of As You Like It, The Tempest, Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, featuring of all things, a former Miss America and an NFL Hall of Famer.

Most recently The Storm Theatre Company has produced original productions of new plays: The Believers by Robert Carroll, Deconstruction and The Fight by Jonathan Leaf; The New York premiere Sister Calling My Name by Buzz McLaughlin and the North American premiere of Collaborators by John Hodge.