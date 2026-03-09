FANNY, A FANTASY IN G To Make World Premiere Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Off-Brand Opera will present the world premiere of FANNY, A FANTASY IN G, written by Tim McGillicuddy and directed by George Abud, in a limited Off-Broadway engagement.

Performances begin March 26 and continue through April 19, with performances running March 26–April 12 at Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York and April 15–19 at Liederkranz Club. Opening night is scheduled for March 29.

Set in Berlin in 1828, the play follows composer Fanny Mendelssohn as she pursues recognition as a published composer in a society that restricts women’s artistic ambitions. As she navigates expectations from her family and pressures within German society, she attempts to claim her musical voice and identity.

Cast

The production stars Annalisa Chamberlin as Fanny Mendelssohn, Úna Clancy as Lea Mendelssohn, Rufus Collins as Abraham Mendelssohn, Ava Delaney as Becka Mendelssohn, Melody Fader as Piano Woman, Alan Kelly as Charles Gounod, Adam LaSalle as Landstreiker, Zaq Latino as Felix Mendelssohn, Kelsey McClarnon as Lamond, Joseph Pyfferoen as Heinrich Heine, Rebecca Rand as Lucia, and Daniel David Stewart as Wilhelm Hensel.

Understudies include Jack Ducat, Berit Palma, and Mark Shock.

Creative Team

The production features scenic design by Henry Pederson, costume design by Raul Luna, and lighting design by Sunshine de Castro. Lexi Holder serves as stage manager, with Nathaniel Pick as assistant stage manager. Publicity is by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Performance Schedule

Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Thursday at 7 p.m.

Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tickets range from $48.50 to $68.50. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

About Off-Brand Opera

Off-Brand Opera produces cross-disciplinary performance projects that blend opera, theater, and other art forms. The company focuses on intimate venues and collaborative productions that reinterpret classical works while also presenting new pieces for contemporary audiences.