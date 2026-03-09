Morgan Siobhan Green Joins Benefit Reading Of LITTLE LIVES At The Public Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Morgan Siobhan Green has joined the cast of a one-night-only benefit reading of LITTLE LIVES, a new play by Shara Feit, taking place March 16 at the The Public Theater in New York City. Directed by Kylie Eustis-Brown, the event will be presented in the theater’s BarbaraLee Theatre.

Green, known for stage performances including Hadestown and Be More Chill, will appear alongside Cynthia Nixon and Susan Sarandon. Founding members of the Jane Collective—the underground feminist network in Chicago that provided an estimated 11,000 safe but illegal abortions between 1969 and 1973—are also expected to attend.

Set between two neighboring organizations—an abortion clinic and a crisis pregnancy center—Little Lives explores the humanity of the people working inside both spaces and the personal realities surrounding reproductive healthcare.

Executive Producer Rachel Ackerman said, “little lives refuses easy answers. The play asks us to sit with the humanity of everyone inside these spaces while remembering the real-world stakes. We are honored to support the Chicago Abortion Fund and to welcome members of the Jane Collective, whose courage helped shape the landscape of reproductive freedom.”

All proceeds from the reading will benefit the Chicago Abortion Fund, the state’s largest abortion fund. According to Executive Director Megan Jeyifo, the organization has fielded calls from 50,000 people since the fall of Roe v. Wade and has distributed more than $20 million to help people access abortion care, including support for travel, lodging, childcare, and other related costs.

The benefit reading will take place March 16 at The Public Theater’s BarbaraLee Theatre in New York. Tickets are available through The Public Theater.