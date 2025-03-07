Cast Set For The Acting Company's A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Acting Company has announced the casting for their reading of A Clockwork Orange, written by Anthony Burgess (Broadway's Cyrano de Bergerac, the West End's A Clockwork Orange and Chatsky), and Artistic Director Kent Gash (Off-Broadway's Miss Ever's Boys, Call the Children Home, and Samm-Art Williams' Home). A theatrical adaptation of the controversial and provocative book by the author, Anthony Burgess, himself, this authoritative theatrical text is filled with "ultra-violence," capturing the chaotic tone of the novella in a dramatic experience both dystopian and satirical.

The cast for A Clockwork Orange features Company Alumni Zoe Anastassiou (Off-Broadway's Romeo & Juliet and The Three Musketeers with The Acting Company at The New Victory, The Bender at Arts Nova), David Manis (Broadway's The Curious Incident..., The Coast of Utopia, and War Horse, the national tour of Aaron Sorkin's To Kill A Mockingbird), JD Mollison (Off-Broadway's X or Betty Shabazz Vs The Nation and Julius Caesar with The Acting Company at The New Victory, Three Houses and Octet at Signature Theatre and Malvolio at Classical Theater of Harlem), Angela Pierce (Broadway's The Great Society and Oslo), , Christopher Then (Off-Broadway's Romeo & Juliet and The Three Musketeers with The Acting Company at The New Victory, Terror is the Order of the Day at The Flea), Tatiana Wechsler (Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night, Off-Broadway's Pericles with CSC/Fiasco, The Knight of the Burning Pestle with Red Bull/Fiasco, and X: Or Betty Shabazz v. The Nation, and Julius Caesar with The Acting Company at The New Victory, and Eunice Woods (Off-Broadway's Romeo & Juliet and The Three Musketeers with The Acting Company at The New Victory), with Miles Eichenhorn (Sinatra: The Second Century at 54 Below) and James Yaegashi (Broadway's Breakfast at Tiffany's, A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Take Me Out, Off-Broadway's Whisper House with The Civilians and The Oldest Boy at Lincoln Center Theater).

Each season, The Acting Company hosts a series of staged readings. A mixture of new texts, classics of the canon, and forgotten favorites, these readings are a showcase of The Acting Company's alumni and a chance to explore other works by playwrights and directors featured in the company's National Tours. The Acting Company gratefully recognizes the generous supporters of The Louanna O. Carlin and John McDonald Reading Series, including Ann C. James (Underwriter, Spell #7), Ro Spaziani, (Underwriter, The Adventures of Orlando and Virginia) and Richard J. Reilly, Jr. (Series Producing Sponsor).

Comments