Cast Announced for WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION

Rockefeller Productions has announced its cast and creative team for their highly anticipated debut of Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation created by Jonathan Rockefeller beginning performances on October 21, 2021, at Theatre Row.

The cast includes Jake Bazel (TV: "Sesame Street"; Off-Broadway: Paddington Gets in a Jam ) as Pooh, Chris Palmieri (TV" Emmy nominated Snug's House) as Tigger, Kirsty Moon (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam) as Piglet/Roo, Emmanuel Elpenord (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Eeyore, Rabbit & Owl and Kristina Dizon (National Tour: "Sesame Street") as Kanga, Sebastiano Ricci is the understudy.

The creative team includes Nate Edmonson (Original Music and Orchestrations) Matthew Lish (Puppet & Prop Coordinator), Lindsay McWilliams (Costume Designer), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), David Goldstein, Matthew Herman, Johnny Figueredo (Scenic), and Hannah Delmore (Production Stage Manager).

Puppets are Created by Rockefeller Productions (Puppets): Matthew Lish, Ben Durocher (Lead Puppet Builders) Jonathan Rockefeller (Creative Director).

Breaking box office records, Rockefeller Productions will debut its newest and most anticipated production Disney Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, featuring songs by The Sherman Brothers and A.A. Milne.. This beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation is set deep in the Hundred Acre Wood and told with stunning life-size puppetry through the eyes of the Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!).

Rockefeller Productions recently announced one of the country's most thorough and considerate safety protocols for Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, which will ensure the safety of every audience member and performer and makin testing easly accessible for parents of young children.

The Rockefeller Productions safety protocols keep in line with current CDC and industry safety standards, all patrons will be required to wear a mask inside the theatre, and every person 12+ will be required to show proof of vaccine before entering the theatre. Those under 12 years old will be required to show evidence of a negative PCR COVID test within 3 days of the performance or a negative COVID rapid antigen test from a doctor or testing site within 6 hours of performance.

To make it easier for families to return to the theatre, Rockefeller Productions has partnered with Dr. Karen Thornton to provide free rapid on-site testing, good within six hours of the test. The testing van will be located directly outside of Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street) up to 1.5 hours before curtain time. It will be equipped with trained nurses to administer the non-invasive swab rapid test with results in 15 minutes. Parents should arrive at least thirty minutes before curtain time to ensure a negative test before entering the theatre. Rockefeller Productions will also provide activities for young people to assist families while they wait for the results.

These safety measures are the most complete and thoughtful plan to bring audiences back to the theatre with confidence.

Tickets are now available by visiting www.WinnieThePoohShow.com