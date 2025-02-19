CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS Extended at The New Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Group will present an additional week for Sam Shepard’s Curse of the Starving Class with David Anzuelo, Kyle Beltran, Calista Flockhart, Cooper Hoffman, Jeb Kreager, Stella Marcus and Christian Slater, directed by Scott Elliott, now through April 6. Additionally, the company announces a slate of talkbacks and accessibility initiatives around this current production, with events as detailed below. Previews began February 4 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 25. This limited Off-Broadway engagement takes place at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theater, 480 West 42nd Street). Curse of the Starving Class marks the second production in The New Group’s 30th Anniversary / 2024 – 2025 Season.



Sam Shepard’s fiercely funny, OBIE award-winning play Curse of the Starving Class returns to the stage. With their family home on the verge of collapse and the creditors closing in, the Tate family white-knuckles to their past, while scratching and clawing their way towards a better future. This timeless story dismantles the American dream in its look at a family fighting to stay alive. A series of upcoming talkbacks and accessibility initiatives is slated as follows.

Thursday, February 27 at 7:00pm:

Talkback: Behind the Scenes of Curse of the Starving Class

This post-show talkback will feature a conversation with the cast of Curse of the Starving Class on the creation of the production.



Wednesday, March 5 at 7:00pm:

Pick Your Price

As previously announced, for this performance, audience members can pay anywhere from $15-$150 to see Curse of the Starving Class.

Saturday, March 8 at 2:00pm:

Open Caption Performance

The New Group offers this Open Caption Performance. Captioning will be done by c2 (Caption Coalition), and is provided through funds from TDF's TAP grant program.

Thursday, March 20 at 7:00pm:

Talkback: The Legacy of Sam Shepard

This post-show talkback will feature a conversation with Hannah Shepard, moderated by playwright and New Group Board Member Thomas Bradshaw.

Friday, March 21 at 6:30pm:

Special Event: Artist and Subscriber Night

The public event in the Signature Lobby will celebrate our artists and subscribers and feature a DJ set from 6:30-7:00pm.

Saturday, March 22 at 2:00pm:

Audio Described Performance

At this performance, audience members can reserve a headset to hear a live audio description by Laura H. Congleton.

Tuesday, March 25 at 7:00pm:

