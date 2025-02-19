CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS Extended at The New Group

Performances will now run through April 6.
The New Group will present an additional week for Sam Shepard’s Curse of the Starving Class with David Anzuelo, Kyle Beltran, Calista Flockhart, Cooper Hoffman, Jeb Kreager, Stella Marcus and Christian Slater, directed by Scott Elliott, now through April 6. Additionally, the company announces a slate of talkbacks and accessibility initiatives around this current production, with events as detailed below. Previews began February 4 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 25. This limited Off-Broadway engagement takes place at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theater, 480 West 42nd Street). Curse of the Starving Class marks the second production in The New Group’s 30th Anniversary / 2024 – 2025 Season.
Sam Shepard’s fiercely funny, OBIE award-winning play Curse of the Starving Class returns to the stage. With their family home on the verge of collapse and the creditors closing in, the Tate family white-knuckles to their past, while scratching and clawing their way towards a better future. This timeless story dismantles the American dream in its look at a family fighting to stay alive. A series of upcoming talkbacks and accessibility initiatives is slated as follows.
Talkback: Behind the Scenes of Curse of the Starving Class
This post-show talkback will feature a conversation with the cast of Curse of the Starving Class on the creation of the production.
Pick Your Price
As previously announced, for this performance, audience members can pay anywhere from $15-$150 to see Curse of the Starving Class.
Open Caption Performance
The New Group offers this Open Caption Performance. Captioning will be done by c2 (Caption Coalition), and is provided through funds from TDF's TAP grant program.
Talkback: The Legacy of Sam Shepard
This post-show talkback will feature a conversation with Hannah Shepard, moderated by playwright and New Group Board Member Thomas Bradshaw.
Special Event: Artist and Subscriber Night
The public event in the Signature Lobby will celebrate our artists and subscribers and feature a DJ set from 6:30-7:00pm.
Audio Described Performance
At this performance, audience members can reserve a headset to hear a live audio description by Laura H. Congleton.
Talkback: Performing Sam Shepard
This post-show talkback will feature a conversation with Josh Hamilton and Marin Ireland, who appeared in The New Group’s 2010 production of Sam Shepard’s A Lie of the Mind, directed by Ethan Hawke.