CALIFORNIA DREAMIN': JESSICA VOSK SINGS THE SONGWRITERS OF LAUREL CANYON to be Presented at 92NY

The Lyrics and Lyricists 2022/23 season will close with California Dreamin': Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon on June 2, 4 and 5, an intimate exploration of the legendary icons of California's Laurel Canyon in the 1960s and '70s, including the Mamas and the Papas, Joni Mitchell, Crosby Stills & Nash and the Eagles, whose beautiful harmonies and trailblazing songwriting inspired Vosk and formed the soundtrack to her earliest musical memories. The California Dreamin' team includes three creatives who have all worked with Vosk in the past: visionary director James Darrah, celebrated for his visually and emotionally arresting work at the intersection of theater, opera and film, who worked with Vosk on the PBS Great Performances broadcast The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood; ACT of CT's music supervisor Bryan Perri featured Vosk in a one-night-only Broadway Unplugged performance; and multi-talented, award-winning Broadway music director and composer Mary-Mitchell Campbell directed Vosk's sold out Carnegie Hall debut. Additional vocalists TBA join Vosk in bringing these timeless songs to life.

Best known for her starring role on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked, and as an acclaimed concert performer, Vosk marks this L&L debut as a departure from the Broadway and pop material for which she's become known and a return to the childhood passions which first stirred her love of music.

"I grew up listening to my parents' records, pretending to be Linda Ronstadt and my dad used these songs to teach me about harmony," Vosk recalls. "The lyrics tell such wonderful stories about success, failure, heartbreak, falling and getting back up; they're like monologues about life experiences. And while they're very personal for me, they're also universal. I want the audience to feel like they're in my living room, listening to music that elicits their own memories and emotions."

Musicians

Justin Smith, violin/fiddle

Eric B. Davis, guitar

Alexandra Eckhardt, bass

Additional musicians TBA

