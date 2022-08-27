Baryshnikov Arts Center Appoints Sonja Kostich as Executive Director

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) is pleased to announce that Sonja Kostich has been appointed Executive Director of BAC, subject to Board approval. She will assume the role in mid-October 2022. Ms. Kostich succeeds Cora Cahan, who has served as the organization's President and CEO from October 2019. During her tenure, Ms. Cahan, working in tandem with Founder and Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov, ushered BAC through the organization's 2020 pivot to exclusively online programming, the advent of the Virtual Artist Commissions initiative (providing space and resources to artists to create new works in the medium of film to be presented on BAC Digital, BAC's streaming platform), and the organization's first hybrid season in Spring 2022, including the successful reinstatement of in-person public programming.

Ms. Kostich will join BAC from Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, where she is Chief Executive and Artistic Officer, a position she has held since December 2018. In just under four years, Ms. Kostich brought the multidisciplinary artist sanctuary and presenting and commissioning venue to robust fiscal health and grew the organization into a multi-award-winning arts and cultural center. Prior to her appointment at Kaatsbaan, Ms. Kostich began her career as a professional ballet dancer, performing with the American Ballet Theatre, the San Francisco Ballet, and the Zurich Ballet before moving into contemporary dance, where she worked with Mikhail Baryshnikov's White Oak Dance Project and co-founded and co-directed OtherShore, a NYC-based dance company. Upon retiring from dancing, Ms. Kostich pursued a BBA in Accounting and Business Communications from CUNY Baruch College, Zicklin School of Business. Following a stint at Goldman Sachs in the Finance Division, she went on to pursue a MA from CUNY Baruch College in arts administration and served as finance manager at Mark Morris Dance Group and as program manager at New York City Center.

As BAC's administrative head, Ms. Kostich, alongside Mr. Baryshnikov, will oversee all facets of the organization, including strategic planning, fundraising, budget oversight, programming, and management of staff and facilities. Of her appointment, Ms. Kostich says: "I am thrilled to be joining BAC as its next Executive Director. It is an honor to succeed Cora Cahan, whose prolific career has contributed enormously to the NYC arts landscape. I look forward to working with Mikhail Baryshnikov and the rest of the BAC team in its important mission to support a diverse range of artists and audiences at a culturally phenomenal time in NYC. Having followed BAC since its inception in 2005-and standing with the arts community in gratitude for BAC's enormous contribution and support over the years-it is a privilege to now be joining this organization as it works to continue developing its immense potential as a leading multidisciplinary arts center in the cultural capital of the world, and to contribute to the reimagining of what it means to support artists, innovate a spectrum of art forms, and build a diverse and exciting audience of supporters and partners."

BAC Founder and Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov offers: "Like many arts organizations, the last three years presented BAC with numerous unforeseen challenges. Nevertheless, our President and CEO, Cora Cahan, successfully shepherded us through this unprecedented time. The BAC of 2022 has a robust online presence, a larger and more diverse board, and a solid financial base. With BAC firmly poised to move into the future, we are indebted to Ms. Cahan for her diligent and creative leadership and wish her well in all future endeavors. I have known her successor, Executive Director Sonja Kostich, for many years-as a talented young dancer, as co-founder of OtherShore, and I have watched as she brought new life and energy to Kaatsbaan. I am honored that she will bring her talents to BAC and am confident that her creative vision, financial savvy, and love of the arts is precisely what BAC needs to head into the future."

On behalf of BAC's Board, Board Chairman Dave S. Hattem says: "We are thrilled to welcome Sonja Kostich as BAC's next Executive Director. Having been a member of the dance community for over 30 years, a business leader, the finance manager of a major dance company, and Chief Executive and Artistic Officer of Kaatsbaan, Ms. Kostich brings a wonderfully diverse portfolio of experiences to BAC. She has the energy, vision, and passion to help lead BAC, building on its rich history and mission. Our Board could not be more pleased with Ms. Kostich's appointment, and we look forward to the next exciting phase of BAC!"

About Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC)

BAC is the realization of a long-held vision by artistic director Mikhail Baryshnikov who sought to build an arts center in Manhattan that would serve as a gathering place for artists from all disciplines. BAC's opening in 2005 heralded the launch of this mission, establishing a thriving creative laboratory and performance space for artists from around the world. BAC's activities encompass a robust residency program augmented by a range of professional services, including commissions of new work, as well as the presentation of performances by artists at varying stages of their careers. In tandem with its commitment to supporting artists, BAC is dedicated to building audiences for the arts by presenting contemporary, innovative work at affordable ticket prices. For more information, visit bacnyc.org.