BURIED Will Make Its U.S. Premiere at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater At The Pershing Square Signature Center

BURIED, a razor-sharp new musical featuring music and lyrics by Cordelia O'Driscoll, book and lyrics by Tom Williams and orchestrations and musical direction by Olivia Doust will be making its U.S. premiere at the New York Musical Festival this Summer. The dark comedy about two serial killers who discover each other's life's passion while out on a blind date has been lauded in the U.K. for its biting wit and soaring, soulful score and will run July 9-14 at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 West 42nd Street. The production is the only British musical that will be featured at the festival and is an official selection of the 2019 New York Musical Festival's Next Link Project. https://buriedthemusical.co.uk

When Rose and Harry meet on a date, they uncover something unexpected: they're both serial killers. This unconventional love story is a darkly comedic tale of friendship, road trips and life on the edge. Oh... and a whole lot of murder. Accompanied by a highly original, soulful folk score, BURIED demonstrates how love is unique to everyone and illuminates the darkness in us all.

BURIED was written by students Cordelia O'Driscoll and Tom Williams while studying at University in Sheffield in their final year in 2017. It premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to wide acclaim that summer, selling out all performances during their month-long run. The production went on to win the Sunday Times National Student Drama Festival Edinburgh Award, which led to further sell-out runs at the Leicester Curve and the Pleasance Theatre in London. BURIED also won the Cameron Mackintosh Award at the 2018 National Student Drama Festival. After a year's development back in Sheffield, they returned to Edinburgh in 2018 and sold out another month run for the second time in a row.

BURIED features Sebastian Belli, Niamh Finan, Laurence Hunt, Lindsay Manion, Wilf Walsworth and Rebecca Yau.



There will only be five performances of BURIED and they will take place on:

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 8:00 pm; Thursday, July 11, 2019; at 1:00 pm; Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:00 pm; Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 5:00 pm; and Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

Tickets start at $29.50 and are available online at http://www.nymf.org/festival/2019-events/buried/ or by calling 212-352-3101.





