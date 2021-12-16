Atlantic Theater Company Awarded Grant from New York State Council on the Arts

Atlantic Theater Company announced today a grant award totaling $49,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the non-profit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's 105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA awarded more than $80 million since June 2021.

Mara Manus Quote: "NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the non-profit arts and culture sector. 2022 will continue to bring change and Atlantic Theater Company will play a vital role in the renewal of our state's economy and creative ecosystem," said Mara Manus, Executive Director, NYSCA. "On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on your award."

Katherine Nicholls Quote: "Council congratulates Atlantic Theater Company on their grant award! New York State arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region," said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA. "Arts and culture are crucial to our state's health, and Council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers."

Governor Kathy Hochul Quote: "The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can help this industry thrive once again," Governor Hochul said. "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."

The NYSCA award will support Atlantic's programming, which includes the theater's 21-22 reopening season, arts education programs, the New Play initiative, and the Community Audience Partnership, an effort to make theater accessible for a broad range of audiences made up of different economic backgrounds, ages, ethnicities, and perspectives.