Angela Davis, A.B. Spellman & More to Join BLACK ARTS MOVEMENT: THEN AND NOW

Harlem Stage has announces details for the Black Arts Movement: Then and Now Conference, curated by Harlem Stage Associate Artistic Director/Artist-in-Residence Carl Hancock Rux and exploring the legacy of the groundbreaking, influential, and controversial movement of the 1960s and '70s. The event kicks off with a keynote address by poet, music critic, and arts administrator A.B. Spellman and includes panels, discussions, essays, and performances from visionary artists including Angela Davis, Nona Hendryx, Sonia Sanchez, Henry Threadgill, Stew, Toshi Reagon, and more, as well as a closing-night happening co-presented with Park Avenue Armory, curated by Carl Hancock Rux, Tavia Nyong'o, and Vernon Reid, with contributions by Carrie Mae Weems, Stefanie Batten Bland, and Dianne Smith. The Black Arts Movement: Then and Now Conference culminates Harlem Stage's 2022-23 season-long initiative Black Arts Movement: Examined, a series of events devoted to deepening understandings of the movement, its intersections with the Black Power Movement, and its historic and cultural relevance in America today.

Black Arts Movement: Examined emerged from conversations between Carl Hancock Rux and Harlem Stage Artistic Director and CEO Patricia Cruz-not only about the Black Arts Movement itself, but about how it might offer a bridge to an exploration of Black art and activism in contemporary America. As a young performer and arts administrator, Cruz, alongside her husband Emilio Cruz, became involved in the Black Artist Group in St. Louis. She describes, "We were suddenly in the center of an amazing group of artists and activists who mixed their dedication to creative work with the idea of building and transforming community, confronting the social and political strictures that reinforced racist oppression. In part as a response to the Civil Rights movement of the '60s, we marched, we protested, and we created art meant to respond to and challenge the status quo."

Cruz continues, "Carl and I spent many hours discussing the parallels between those times 50 years ago and the police killings of Black men, women, and children and the continued oppression that inspires the Black Lives Matter movement of today. The ultimate parallel is the creative response of contemporary artists, looking back and creating forward. As an organization that sits proudly at the intersection of art and social justice, this examination of an arts movement born out of resistance exemplifies the mission of Harlem Stage."

Carl Hancock Rux says, "This series pays tribute to the groundbreaking writers, poets, visual artists, musicians, and intellectuals who attempted to situate their work within the political, economic, social, historical, and artistic context of Black Americans. The conference will explore areas of tension between the intellectual, ethical, and commercial imperatives of the Black Arts Movement, its scholarship, and the professional demands many of its leaders imposed upon artists, and whether or not the Black Arts Movement's libertarian, racism-countering goals were ever truly achieved."

Black Arts Movement Then and Now Conference - Day 1 (May 18)

5 pm

Keynote Address by A.B. Spellman

The Black Arts Movement: Then and Now Conference opens with keynote remarks by poet, writer, arts administrator, and activist, A.B. Spellman, who was a college friend of Amiri Baraka and an important member of the Black Arts Movement. His book, Four Lives In The Bebop Business, has been a standard text on jazz since it was published in 1966. Spellman went on to serve as Director of The Expansion Arts Program at the National Endowment for the Arts, which funded arts organizations that were in and of inner-city, rural, and tribal communities; he retired as Deputy Chairman in 2004 to return to poetry. Spellman's address at Harlem Stage will examine and focus on the Black Arts Movement, its development, and impact on today's cultural climate and conversations.

5:30pm

In Response

Featuring Quincy Troupe, David Henderson, and Margo Crawford

Moderated by Pat Cruz

Noted poet, essayist, journalist, and Miles Davis biographer Quincy Troupe; David Henderson, writer, poet, biographer of Jimi Hendrix, and participant in the Black Arts Movement; and and Professor of English at the University of Pennsylvania Margo Crawford, whose scholarship encompasses the Black Arts Movement and exploring new ways of understanding Black radical imaginations, respond to A.B. Spellman's overview, giving further elucidation to the movement's aesthetic, development, internal and external tensions, and critique of cultural industry. In a response moderated by Harlem Stage Artistic Director and CEO Patricia Cruz, the authors also explore the movement's relationship to the Black Power Movement, the AfriCOBRA movement, and Black cultural expression as resistance, while offering a fundamental re-evaluation of its complicated relationship with political insurgency and the larger Black community.

6pm

Q&A / Open Discussion

7pm

Reception

Black Arts Movement Then and Now Conference - Day 2 (May 19)

10 - 11:30am

Black Masculinity

Featuring Felipe Luciano, Stew, Brent Hayes Edwards, and Lois Elaine Griffith

Moderated by Jonathan McCrory

Felipe Luciano, poet, activist, journalist, former member of The Last Poets and founding chairman of the Young Lords Party; Stew, Tony, Obie, and Drama Desk award-winning singer, songwriter, and playwright, and Harlem Stage alum; Brent Hayes Edwards, Columbia University Professor of English and Comparative Literature; and Lois Elaine Griffith, artist, writer, longtime professor of English at Borough of Manhattan Community College (CUNY), and one of the founders of the Nuyorican Poets Café, in conversation with moderator Jonathan McCrory, Obie Award-winning, Harlem-based artist and Artistic Director of Dr. Barbara Ann Teer's National Black Theatre, examine the anxiety-ridden discourse of racial authenticity and the articulation of misogyny and homophobia often deployed by the Black Arts Movement in service to a masculinist vision of Black liberation principles and its constitution of "real" Blackness. Delving deeper into the rhetoric of the Black Arts Movement's most bombastic heteronormative assertions of Black masculinity and its more subtle black female subjugation, the panel interrogates the semiotics of Black authenticity and the Movement's relationship to a new wave of social activism, thus creating emergent Gay Liberation and Women's Rights movements.

12 - 1:30pm

Music & Struggle

With Angela Davis, Nona Hendryx, & Toshi Reagon Nona Hendryx

Legendary activist, scholar, and writer Angela Davis joins revolutionary activist and iconic art-rock, new-wave goddess Nona Hendryx (Joe's Pub Vanguard Award recipient, GRAMMY/Emmy-nominated vocalist, record producer, songwriter, musician, author, and Ambassador of Artistry in Music for Berkelee College of Music) and award-winning singer/songwriter/composer/activist Toshi Reagon (Alpert Award Fellow 2022), to discuss the radical power of music in the lives and work of Black women and music's contribution to the Black Arts Movement from a feminist perspective.

Tackling social issues, love, and politics, these groundbreaking musicians discuss how music influenced their lives and helped them address urgent social issues as well as helped shape their collective modes of political Black consciousness, artistic production, and feminism. From blues, jazz, soul, funk, and R&B to hard rock, new wave, and new age music, they take a critical look at how Black women have historically negotiated intersectionality, feminism, activism, and critical thinking as well as maintained agency against male dominant power structures (including that of the Black Arts Movement), in order to contribute a socially conscious womanist perspective to its to long-lasting legacy.

1:30pm

Lunch is Served

3 - 4:30pm

In Conversation: Sonia Sanchez & Carl Hancock Rux

Carl Hancock Rux interviews Sonia Sanchez: distinguished Academy of American Poets multi-award winning poet, playwright, journalist, activist, seminal Black Arts Movement figure, first Presidential Fellow at Temple University, and former Laura Carnell Chair in English at Temple University. Sanchez offers insight into her role as an artist, activist, and educator who became prominent during the Black Arts Movement, raising her voice in the name of Black culture, civil rights, equity, inclusion, women's liberation, and restorative justice.

7:30pm

In Concert: Henry Threadgill + Craig Taborn + Dafnis Prieto

Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and saxophonist Henry Threadgill's music and his many ensembles are always unexpected. In 2014 Harlem Stage presented a marathon retrospective of Threadgill's music and groups, curated by Jason Moran, entitled "Very Very Threadgill," which sold out in two days after it was announced. Once a member of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM), Threadgill has lived at the cutting-edge of jazz and improvised music his whole career. For the second evening of the Black Arts Movement: Then and Now Conference, Threadgill brings an explosive trio featuring acclaimed pianist and composer Craig Taborn, and MacArthur Fellow drummer and composer Dafnis Prieto. Harlem Stage Artistic Director and CEO Pat Cruz dubs the trio, "Angels of Angularity": swinging and oblique, dense and loose. Get your tickets now for a rare and unforgettable evening of music featuring music by each of the composers.

Black Arts Movement Then and Now Conference - Day 3 (May 20)

10 - 11:30am

Poder Latino, featuring Felipe Luciano, Lois Elaine Griffith, and More

In this discussion, Felipe Luciano, poet, activist, journalist, former member of The Last Poets, and founding chairman of the Young Lords Party; and Lois Elaine Griffith, artist and writer whose work is grounded in her Afro-Caribbean roots, longtime professor of English at Borough of Manhattan Community College (CUNY), and one of the founders of the Nuyorican Poets Café, explore the Afro-Latinx cross-cultural influence on the intersection of European colonialism and the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, and the complexities of the Afro-Latinx relationship to the Black Arts Movement.

11:30am

Lunch is Served

12 - 1:45pm

Film Screening: Portrait of Jason by Shirley Clarke

In Collaboration with Maysles Documentary Center

Described by Ingmar Bergman as "the most fascinating film (he) had ever seen in (his) life)," Portrait of Jason is an experimental documentary by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Shirley Clarke. Filmed in one night over 12 consecutive hours on December 2, 1966, in the Chelsea Hotel apartment of its director, the cinema vérité film's sole subject, Jason Holliday né Aaron Payne (b. 1924-1998), is a self-described black cabaret performer, houseboy, and gay sex worker who seamlessly weaves together tales about the highs and lows of his life while becoming increasingly inebriated. What begins as a fascinating and often hilarious performative documentary results in a heartbreaking portrait of a tortured soul, berated and provoked to despair off-screen with increasing hostility by the film's director and her then partner, actor Carl Lee.

Portrait of Jason was first screened in 1967 - its audience included Tennessee Williams, Robert Frank, Norman Mailer, Andy Warhol, Arthur Miller, Andy Warhol, Terry Southern, Elia Kazan, Ossie Davis & Ruby Dee, Rip Torn, and Geraldine Page. Clarke's film has since been praised as a brilliant experimental documentary about a marginalized subject and a ruthless exploitation of a Black man rarely given a platform to articulate himself in a racist and homophobic world.

2:30 - 4pm

Crisis of the Negro Intellectual

Featuring Harmony Holiday, Michael Sawyer & Dominic Taylor, moderated by Margo Crawford

Historian Harold Cruse's controversial book, The Crisis of the Negro Intellectual, published in 1967, has been praised as a groundbreaking intellectual history of Black radicalism from the Harlem Renaissance to the Civil Rights Movement, as well as a monument of historical-critical analysis of the Black intellectual tradition and its many schools of critical thought and scholarly perspectives. The work has also been dismissed by some as a flawed and ruthless attack on Black intellectuals, artists, civil rights liberals, Communists, and Black Nationalists (Langston Hughes, James Baldwin, Ossie Davis, and Lorraine Hansberry, among others) and what he deemed to be their inherently doomed integrationist approach towards American pluralism.

This panel, including writer, dancer, and experimental filmmaker, Harmony Holiday; Associate Professor of English at the University of Pittsburgh, Michael Sawyer; and Professor of African American Studies and Theater at UCLA, as well as scholar of African-American theater and writer-director, Dominic Taylor; moderated by Professor of English at the University of Pennsylvania, Margo Crawford, whose scholarship encompasses the Black Arts Movement and exploring new ways of understanding Black radical imaginations; looks at Cruse's critique of inclusive Black radicalism, then and now, and his prescriptive theorem that Black nationalism should be rooted in a Marxist approach to Black liberation principles.

4:15 - 5pm

Closing Plenary

Carl Hancock Rux

Carl Hancock Rux offers closing thoughts at the conclusion of the Black Arts Movement: Then and Now Conference, reflecting on the conversations held during the convening, the impact of the Black Arts Movement and the seminal role played by Amiri Baraka, and how the Black Arts Movement will continue to influence current and future movements around Black culture and arts.

7:00PM

Closing Night Happening: Hapo Na Zamani

Curated by Carl Hancock Rux, Tavia Nyong'o, and Vernon Reid

With Contributions from Carrie Mae Weems, Stefanie Batten Bland, and Dianne Smith and More

at Park Avenue Armory

Hapo Na Zamani

(translated from Swahili as "once upon a time") is the star-studded culminating event of Harlem Stage's Black Arts Movement: Examined series and its Black Arts Movement: Then and Now Conference. This co-presentation with the Armory is an immersive transmedia installation event, fusing video, vocal performance, sculpture, sound installation, fashion, and movement as a radical reimagining of Black Art and Culture, Past, Present, and Future. Curated by Harlem Stage Associate Artistic Director/Curator-in-Residence Carl Hancock Rux, Park Avenue Armory curator Tavia Nyong'o, and GRAMMY Award-winning musician Vernon Reid, with contributions from celebrated artists Carrie Mae Weems, Stefanie Batten Bland, Dianne Smith, Shantelle Courvoisier Jackson, Nona Hendryx, Somi, Wunmi, Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber honoring the musical legacy of Greg Tate, among others, this mega "happening" explores the contribution of Black art and culture in conversation with light, sound, and multimedia.

About Harlem Stage

Harlem Stage is the performing arts center that bridges Harlem's cultural legacy to contemporary artists of color and dares to provide the artistic freedom that gives birth to new ideas. For nearly 40 years, the organization's singular mission has been to perpetuate and celebrate the unique and diverse artistic legacy of Harlem and the indelible impression it has made on American culture. Harlem Stage provides opportunity, commissioning, and support for visionary artists of color, makes performances easily accessible to all audiences, and introduces children to the rich diversity, excitement, and inspiration of the performing arts.

Harlem Stage fulfills its mission through commissioning, incubating, and presenting innovative and vital work that responds to the historical and contemporary conditions that shape our lives and the communities the organization serves.

With a long-standing tradition of supporting artists and organizations around the corner and across the globe, Harlem Stage boasts such legendary artists as Harry Belafonte, Max Roach, Sekou Sundiata, Abbey Lincoln, Sonia Sanchez, Eddie Palmieri, Maya Angelou, and Tito Puente, as well as contemporary artists like Mumu Fresh, Jason "Timbuktu" Diakité, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Tamar-kali, Vijay Iyer, Mike Ladd, Meshell Ndegeocello, Jason Moran, José James, Nona Hendryx, Bill T. Jones, and more. Harlem Stage's education programs serve over 2,300 New York City school children each year.

Harlem Stage's investment in this visionary talent is often awarded in the early stages of many artists' careers, and the organization proudly celebrates their increasing success. Five members of its artist family have joined the ranks of MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship awardees: Kyle Abraham (2013), Vijay Iyer (2013), Jason Moran (2010), Bill T. Jones (1994), and Cecil Taylor (1991).

Harlem Stage is a winner of the Association of Performing Arts Presenters William Dawson Award for Programming Excellence and Sustained Achievement in Programming.