All Remaining Performances of GHIT at TFANA Are Cancelled

Due to increased concerns regarding COVID-19, effective last night, all remaining performances of Gnit, by Will Eno and directed by Oliver Butler, originally scheduled through March 29, are cancelled.

TFANA hopes to resume performances as soon as it is safe to do so.

Gnit reimagines Ibsen's sprawling 19th century five-act play in verse as a quick-paced contemporary tragicomedy. Peter Gnit (Joe Curnutte) is a feckless, well-meaning sloucher who bounces between glib reactions to experience and ill-considered efforts at finding his True Self, all the while missing the love, joy, sorrow, goodness, and authentic experience surrounding him. Steeped in Eno's signature wordplay, wit, and pretension-skewering, Gnit finds hilarity in calamitous self-deception and profundity in a pratfall of a life.





