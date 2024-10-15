ANOTHER SHOT Begins Performances Off-Broadway Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Another Shot, the new off-Broadway comedy that takes sobriety seriously, begins performances tonight, Tuesday October 15. The new comedy by Spike Manton and Harry Teinowitz opens on October 29 at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre and runs through January 4.

Another Shot is a humorous and heartfelt ode to recovery and the community that makes it possible. It is based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz, whose career and life were put in jeopardy following an arrest for DUI. Co-written by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa), Another Shot tells the outrageous, infuriating, and hilarious story of an alcoholic on the edge of blowing up his life when he finally confronts the inarguable truth of his behavior and how it is affecting his family, his life, and his liver.



The cast is Dan Butler (Harry); Chiké Johnson (Vince); Samantha Mathis (Andrea); Gregg Mozgala (Isaiah); Quentin Nguyễn-duy (George); and Portia (Barb). Jackson Gay directs.

Another Shot is produced by Donald Cameron Clark, Jr., and executive produced by Laura Stanczyk. It is not a production of Signature Theatre.



