Classic Stage Company to Present CLASSICS GONE MAD! Benefit

Classic Stage Company will present Classics Gone Mad!, a benefit event presented by the CSC Associate Board. Hosted by Nina West (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Classics Gone Mad! will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Monday, April 13 at 7pm.

Join in for live and lively games, songs, scenes and one fabulous queen! At Classic Stage Company, we’ve always depended on the kindness (and creativity) of strangers. On April 13, for this year’s Classics Gone Mad! celebrating Tennessee Williams and a Trip Down South, this one-night-only event flips your favorite Williams scenes and Southern songs on their head with the help of our audience. Only YOU can help Laura blow out her candles!

The evening will conclude with a singalong in the theater, complete with a group yell for “[PROPER NOUN]!”

Additional performers will be announced soon.

Presented by Classic Stage Company’s Associate Board, all proceeds from Classics Gone Mad! support the theater’s audience development and community outreach programs.

The 2026 Classics Gone Mad! Committee includes co-chairs Cara Akselrad and Eric Ulloa, as well as Rebekah Santiago Berger, Jōvan Dansberry, Katherine Doherty, Emily Kling, Gaby Kornblau, Leonard Navarro, Cameron Scott, Sari Stifelman, Eric Sweeney & Rob Russo.

Individual tickets are on sale now starting at $95. Sponsorship packages start at $2,500.