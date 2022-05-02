A RemarkaBULL Podversation: Exploring Lady Macbeth with Ismenia Mendes to be Presented by Red Bull Theater

RED BULL THEATER today announced that its online offerings will continue on Monday May 9th at 7:30 PM with a RemarkaBULL Podversation, Exploring Lady Macbeth with Ismenia Mendes. This event is "Pay What You Can." All of Red Bull's online-only programs are FREE.

Ismenia Mendes will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on Lady Macbeth-a role that she played to great acclaim in their 2019 production of Mac Beth. They'll discuss the challenges and rewards of playing one of Shakespeare's most iconic leading women. She will read an excerpt of Act 1: Scene 7 "Was the hope drunk wherein you dressed yourself?" They will take questions too! Red Bull Theater's acclaimed production of Mac Beth will stream for two weeks only, beginning May 16th. Advance reservations are recommended.

RemarkaBULL Podversations are informal, online conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon and beyond. You can watch recordings of past conversations with Kate Burton, Grantham Coleman, André De Shields, Lisa Harrow, Chukwudi Iwuji, Dion Johnstone, Elizabeth Marvel, Patrick Page, Matthew Rauch, Jay O. Sanders, Michael Urie, and more at www.redbulltheater.com/remarkabull-podversations.

Ismenia Mendes has shown an extraordinary talent for classical theater from a young age. Since graduating from Juilliard, Ismenia has performed to great critical acclaim, playing the title role in Daniel Sullivan's production of Troilus and Cressida for Shakespeare in the Park; Off-Broadway in David Ives's adaptation of Corneille's The Liar; as Katherine in Michael Sexton's production of Henry V; as Hero in Jack O'Brien's Much Ado About Nothing; and as Lady Macbeth in Red Bull Theater's acclaimed production of Mac Beth. Other credits include: Marys Seacole (LCT3); Grand Concourse, Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra (Playwrights Horizons); The Wayside Motor Inn (Signature Theater); Family Furniture (Flea); Baby Screams Miracle (Clubbed Thumb). TV/Film: Laila on Apple series "Little Voice," Tali Grapes on S7 of "Orange is the New Black," Anja Jacobs on "High Maintenance'' (HBO), "The Devil You Know" (HBO pilot: Jenji Kohan/Gus Van Sant). Ismenia received Red Bull's Matador Award for Extraordinary Talent in Classical Theater at their 2018 gala.

Nathan Winkelstein is the Associate Artistic Director of Red Bull Theater. He is the Producing Director of The Revelation Reading Series as well as the host of Remarkabull Podversations. He also serves as the casting associate for Red Bull. Nathan has acted or directed for numerous companies around the country, including The Alley, NYU Grad, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Shakespeare Theater Company, LCT, The Folger, American Shakespeare Center and others. Dubbed 'The Pied Piper of Shakespeare' Nathan provides private acting coaching to select clients and has taught for Red Bull, STC, LCT, TGS and Maggie Flanagan Studio. Nathan received his BA in Theater from the University at Buffalo and his MFA in Classical Acting from the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in the UK. Nathan is a proud member of Actors Equity.

Red Bull Theater is committed to continuing connection during this historic time. Red Bull's online readings offer the unique opportunity to hear rarely-produced classic plays, and brand new plays in conversation with the classics, performed by the finest actors in New York. All of Red Bull Theater's current online offerings are FREE, but advance reservations are recommended. Tax-deductible donations are encouraged to support Red Bull and invest in the vitality of classical theater for a contemporary audience.

ABOUT RED BULL THEATER

Red Bull Theater brings rarely seen classic plays to dynamic new life for contemporary audiences, uniting a respect for tradition with a modern sensibility. Named for the rowdy Jacobean playhouse that illegally performed plays in England during the years of Puritan rule, Red Bull Theater is New York City's home for dynamic performances of great plays that stand the test of time. With the Jacobean plays of Shakespeare and his contemporaries as its cornerstone, the company also produces new works that are in conversation with the classics.

A home for artists, scholars and students, Red Bull Theater delights and engages the intellect and imagination of audiences, and strives to make its work accessible, diverse, and welcoming to all. We value and practice inclusiveness, equity and diversity in all of our activities, and are committed to antiracist action. All of us at Red Bull Theater are committed to actively working to help realize a more perfect union-a racially and socially just America. Red Bull Theater believes in the power of great classic stories and plays of heightened language to deepen our understanding of the human condition, in the special ability of live theater to create unique, collective experiences, and the timeless capacity of classical theater to illuminate the events of our times.

Since its debut in 2003 with a production of Shakespeare's Pericles starring Daniel Breaker, Red Bull Theater has served adventurous theatergoers with Off-Broadway productions, Revelation Readings, and the annual Short New Play Festival. The company also offers outreach programs including Shakespeare in Schools bringing professional actors and teaching artists into public school classrooms; Bull Sessions, free post-play discussions with top scholars; and Classical Acting Intensives led by veteran theater professionals. During the pandemic, Red Bull responded swiftly to the shutdown, creating several ongoing programs to serve audiences and artists with our mission: RemarkaBULL Podversations, Online Readings, Seminars, and more.

Red Bull Theater has presented 20 Off-Broadway productions and nearly 200 Revelation Readings of rarely seen classics, serving a community of more than 5,000 artists and providing quality artistic programming to an audience of over 65,000. The company's unique programming has received ongoing critical acclaim, and has been recognized with Lortel, Drama Desk, Drama League, Callaway, Off Broadway Alliance, and OBIE nominations and Awards.

For more information about RemarkaBULL Podversations, or any of Red Bull Theater's programs, visit www.redbulltheater.com.