A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Extends Into 2024

"A Musical About Star Wars " is taking off-Broadway by force, and has extended performances into January 21st, 2024.

Playing in Hell’s Kitchen’s newly renovated AMT Theater, the show-within-a-show celebrates obsessive fandom, nerd culture, cosplay, Comic-Con, and all things Star Wars, while also throwing in more than a handful of jabs at recent Broadway shows and Rialto gossip!  From George Lucas to Bad Cinderella, nothing is sacred or off limits at A Musical About Star Wars!  

A Musical About Star Wars follows two moronic super fans, Scott and Taylor, as they attempt to perform their unauthorized Star Wars musical, with the hopes of catching the eye of the Comic-Con presenters.  However, dark forces are looming over their production…and her name is Emily.  

The current cast features Taylor Crousore as Scott, the Gen X-Winger. Crousore is a co-writer of the show and originated the role of Taylor Off-Broadway and the role of Scott in the Las Vegas company. Stone Mountain makes his Off-Broadway debut in the role of Taylor, the Millennial Falcon.  A recent graduate of CCM, regional credits include Kinky Boots and Jersey Boys at Music Theater Wichita. Also, yes, that is his real name.  Maggie McDowell, who has been seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Disaster! rounds out the cast as the political “actor-vist” Emily.  

  

Created by Tom D’Angora and written by D’Angora, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Foster, the musical features an original score and lyrics by Billy Recce.  The production is directed by Tom and Michael D’Angora, with choreography by Ashley Marinelli. Production design by Brendan McCann with Aiden Bezark serving as lighting designer and Mark Halpin creating the sets. The original cast album is available through Broadway Records.

Presented by Tom and Michael D’Angora, the show is co-produced by Sam Arce, Laura Z. Barkett, Christine Gonzales-DeJohn, Ray DeJohn, Perri Gillon, Maggie Klause, Dawn Luebbe, Thompson Mancuso, Syreeta Molsberry, Jeffrey J. Neuman, Nick Padgett, Thompson Mancuso, and Evan Shultz.

A Musical About Star Wars will play at The AMT Theater located at 354 W 45th St between 8-9th Ave.  Performances are Friday through Sundays at 8pm. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased through the show's website or by calling 646-543-4385. Day of rush tickets are available through the TodayTix app.  

For more information, the latest performance schedule, and to purchase tickets visit www.AMusicalAboutStarWars.com.  




Recommended For You