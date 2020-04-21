3-D Theatricals Announces April 21 Line-up For 3D+U Workshops, Events, and More

3D+U is back with its fun and free Tuesday Line-Up. Check out the schedule below! Events are on Zoom, as noted.

9:00- 9:50 AM (PST): MEDITATION 101 with Miracle Laurie May

Let's talk about the fear and uncertainty we're all going through right now - sending peace, love and light to the whole world, especially those sick and struggling during this time.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/98186516176

Meeting ID: 981-8651-6176

Miracle Laurie May is a Jane of All Trades & Master of Some! ;) As an actress, she appeared for 2 years on a hit FOX TV Show, later going on to work with some of her idols like Alan Cumming and respected peers like Josh Duhamel. She is one half of the beloved ukulele duo Uke Box Heroes with her husband and fellow actor, Christopher May. For the last few years she has been teaching meditation, yoga and mindfulness to creatives far and wide - doing her part to make this world a kinder and more joyful place.

10:00-10:45 AM (PST): BREATH WORK AND STRETCHING!

Get your body warmed up with the very first Olympic Trainer for the US Skateboarding Team Jessika Alexander.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97637780725

Meeting ID: 976-3778-0725

Jessika Alexander is a Nike master Trainer and also the very first trainer for the US Olympic Skateboarding Team. Jessika has a strong passion for giving her athletes the courage to find their deepest strength and power through learning about their body and what it is truly capable of. She specializes in Injury prevention for non traditional athletes but has had the privilege of working with all athletes of all ages ranges and backgrounds. Ranging from professionals in the NBA, young girls just trying for JV soccer, and skateboarding athletes. Jessika wants all of her clients to live their happiest, strongest, healthiest, most genuinely fulfilled life. No matter what they do or where they come from. Knowledge is power, growth is essential, and connection is everything.

11:00-11:50AM (PST): CATS AUDITION WORKSHOP with Dana Solimando.

Dance with one of Broadway's Rumpleteazers in this fun dance class.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/92384911621 Meeting ID: 923-8491-1621

1:00-1:50PM (PST): ASK AN AGENT with MTA owner Jim Keith.

Dana Solimando made her Broadway debut in Cats playing the role of Rumpleteazer, and went on to perform in other Broadway shows such as Swing! playing the "Country Girl" and Peter Pan as "Tiger Lily". She has also performed in numerous other national tours and regional theatre productions including Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, Grease, Sugar Babies, Gypsy, Oklahoma! and Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular (NYC).

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/93375752030

Meeting ID: 933-7575-2030

2:00-2:50 PM (PST): TALK BACK with Broadway director/choreographer Richard Hines.

Jim Keith, a former dancer, has been in the business of dance and choreography talent representation for more than 15 years. In his role as Partner and President at the Movement Talent Agency (MTA), Jim has been extremely influential in the career development of some of the most sought-after film, television and stage choreographers and dancers in the world. In 2006 he was asked to serve on the advisory board of Dance Spirit Magazine, which led to him being featured in several additional national magazines including Dance Magazine, Dance Teacher Magazine, Dance Studio Life Magazine, and several others. Jim has been a guest speaker for SAG-AFTRA, USC - Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, Chapman University, AMDA and Studio School, as well as a key-note speaker at numerous US, Canadian and Australian based dance conventions and competitions. Jim is currently on the Advisory Board for the World Choreography Awards.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/92842525366

Meeting ID: 928-4252-5366

3:00-4:00 PM (PST): LOVE, MENTAL HEALTH AND THE FUTURE OF TECH with CNN'S Laurie Segall.

Join us for an insightful look into the future of tech and how it will affect how we connect, find love and our general well being.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97224862167

Meeting ID: 972-2486-2167





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You