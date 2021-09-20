2021 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Will Feature the Return of the Scene 'Snow'; Celebrate Tomorrow on Instagram Live!

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, is back and bigger than ever this holiday season with performances at Radio City Music Hall from November 5, 2021 to January 2, 2022. The 2021 production will feature more Rockettes numbers than ever before, including the return of the beloved lyrical number, "Snow," which transforms the Great Stage into a magical winter wonderland. With the return of "Snow," The Rockettes now perform in nine numbers throughout the 90-minute production - with more technically complex and different styles of dance than ever before.

Instagram Live Dance Class

In celebration of the return of "Snow," The Rockettes will be bringing back their hugely successful Instagram Live dance class for a very special edition tomorrow for fans to learn a portion of the "Snow" choreography.

"Snow" Costume

Fans will also get a glimpse of the unique costume designed by Gregg Barnes which highlights the individuality of The Rockettes by pairing six different colors with six different designs, ensuring each Rockettes' costume is completely unique and different - just like snowflakes, and The Rockettes themselves.

Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased online at rockettes.com/christmas or at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall (1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st streets). Box office hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Service charges apply to internet orders.For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.

Visit rockettes.com/christmas for more information.