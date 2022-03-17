Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SONDHEIM! to Celebrate Legendary Composer at Brød & Sirkus

On Stephen Sondheim's birthday, March 22nd, a concert will be held in Oslo to celebrate musical theatre's most groundbreaking composer.

Mar. 17, 2022  

Sondheim!

On Stephen Sondheim's birthday, March 22nd, a concert will be held in Oslo to celebrate musical theatre's most groundbreaking composer. The large ensemble is made up of both well-known and emerging performers, accompanied by a small orchestra led by MD Petter Sørlie Kragstad. The concert will feature a wide selection of songs from Sondheim musicals, as well as songs from composers inspired by him. The concert finale will be an audience performance of «Sunday».

The concert is produced by Melpomene. Venue: Brød & Sirkus.

Performers: Anne Birgitte Grindhaug, Arnar Aanes Bjorøy, Bendik Hvoslef-Eide, Benedicte Søreng, Henriette Lerstad, Hogne Vangen, Jim-Roger Knutsen, Liv-Unni Larsson Undall, Margrét Erlendsdóttir, Mari Elise Dowerdock-Joynt, Marie Gårseth Gathe, Mathias Luppichini, Mina Madeleine Nystuen, Sindre Postholm, Trond Teigen, Øyvind Boye Løvold, Petter Sørlie Kragstad (piano), Karl Erik Horndalsveen Eilertsen (bass) and Åshild Brunvoll (cello).



