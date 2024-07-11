Review: HAVET at Hjertnes Kulturhus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New original musicals are a rare commodity in Norway. Especially musicals not based on books, movies, TV series and other aspects of popular culture. So when I learned that Dorina Marie Iversen and Tonga Productions had decided to develop a new musical about people who either worked with or were affected by the whaling industry in Sandefjord, I was fascinated by the prospect. Especially when they have chosen to invest in both established creative people and new talents in all aspects of the production. The result is a densely packed, character-driven musical that has both a good libretto and a wonderfully melodious score. The work is both touching and thought-provoking, and shows how the essence of musical theater is alive and well on Norwegian shores. This production uses music and songs to amplify the emotions and stories of the characters, and the maritime environment provides a unique backdrop for exploring universal themes such as hope, loss, love and survival.

The musical opens with a presentation of the small coastal town and its inhabitants. The audience gets an insight into life by the sea and how this shapes the daily lives of the characters. The story focuses on a group of central characters, including fishermen, families and young people who dream of a life outside the city. We get to know their dreams, hopes and conflicts. The sea plays an important role in the musical, both as a source of life and as a threat. The story explores how the erratic forces of nature affect the lives of the inhabitants. Such as storms, loss of fish catch, and danger to life. The characters face both personal and collective challenges, both financial difficulties and personal conflicts. The musical ends (although a little abruptly) with a sense of hope and forward-looking optimism, even if it can be bittersweet.

The whole ensemble impressed me, and some of them deserves special mention. Mathilda Bonnevier as Jenny is a revelation. Her acting is highly believable and she has a first-class singing voice, with a belter sound you usually have to go abroad to hear. She embodies sympathy, a strong will and at the same time a sense of pathos as the plot evolves. Thonas Kvamme Urnes as Terje has a youthfulness in his acting that gives the character spark and credibility. He exudes hope, a sweet naivety and grows with the role as he takes on more responsibility as the gunner on the whale ship. His voice is equally impressive, and it's a delight to hear his top notes, especially in the second act in "Bakom horisonten" (Beyond the horizon) gave me chills. Dorina Marie Iversen in the role of Solveig, Terje's mother, was very believable, showing strength, despair and warmth. Solveig doesn't want Jenny to end up like her and does all she can so Jenny does not make the same "wrong" choices as her. Mari Dodd Kjølstad, Norway's original Princess Fiona in Shrek the musical, plays Eva, a dress designer and seamstress who dares to speak from the heart. It's wonderful to see her in action, and she is a natural centerpiece when she takes the stage. Thomas Stokke in the role of the woodcutter, who asks Jenny to marry him when she is (mistakenly) told that her fiancé is dead, creates a character with depth that you feel for despite the fact that everyone wants Jenny to end up with Terje when he eventually comes home. His song in the second act "Hvis det er no" (If There is Anything) is very touching. In the role of "Skytter'n", André Søfteland does another star role, with power, weight and where he gets to use his vocal range to the full. Hans Marius Hoff Mittet plays an unusually small role this time, compared to what we are used to, but there are no small roles, only small actors, and Mittet is not one of them. He has presence and authority.

Composer Mathias Luppichini has done an outstanding job with the music. It's obvious that he loves musical theatre and has done thorough research into musical styles from the time the story is set in. His compositions have more in common with Pasek & Paul and Jason Robert Brown than with Rogders & Hammerstein. He creates leitmotifs for the sea that hit like delicious waves throughout the evening and tie the work together.

The book written by Morten Lorenzen is rock solid and it is impressive how many characters he has created in this musical, who do not spoil the plot, but move the story forward. Everything from those in the working class to the rich elite feel like living people. Johan Osuldsen has made a powerful performance as director in this production. With so many characters, it's easy to lose track, but he ensures that the focus is directed where the action is. Kine Castro Meum has created a vibrant choreography that harmonizes very well with the direction, and gets impressive results from the performers.

It is evident that Tonga Productions have chosen to spend most of their budget on performers and not on expensive stage design, although I have to say that what little design there is works surprisingly well. The use of projector images combined with simple stage elements doesn't make the production look cheap, but if it wasn't for the immense talent of those on stage it probably wouldn't have worked as well. This production proves that fantastic set design is completely unnecessary as long as the story is good and it is well performed. The costumes, on the other hand, are very contemporary and the details in them make everything appear more realistic. "Havet" is a wonderful new musical, and I hope that bigger producers dare to take a chance on new original material like this in the future. This musical deserves a larger stage.

Production photos: Ida Igesund

Havet (The Sea)

Hjertnes Kulturhus/Harmonie Scene, Sandefjord

Producer, idea, storyline and script contribution: Dorina Marie Iversen

Composer, arranger and co-creator: Matthias Luppichini

Playwright, script, co-creator: Morten Lorentzen

Director, manuscript contribution and co-creator: Johan Osuldsen

Choreographer and assistant director: Kine Castro Meum

Co-arranger and musical director: Hans Einar Apelland

Musician, repetiteur and choir rehearsal: Anders Gleditsch

Technical producer: Daniel Rønning

Lighting design and set design: Anders Busch

Costume designer: Tove Solli Kristiansen

Sound design: Erik Valderhaug

Hair and makeup: Cårejånni Enderud



The Cast: Mathilda Bonnevier, Thomas Kvamme Urnes, Bjørn Ingar Saba Frivold, Ingrid Aspaas, Dorina Marie Iversen, Mari Dodd Kjølstad, André Søfteland, Hans Marius Hoff Mittet, Robin Horsgaard Larsen, Thomas Stokke, André Klausen, Grete Iversen Kjølstad, Anders Vang, Eli Stålhand, Silje Hansen Røed, dancers from Spotlight Studio and other performers

A co-production between Tonga Productions, Ibsen Theatre and Hjertnes Kulturhus

