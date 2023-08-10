Mischa Maisky Comes to Den Norske Opera This Month

Mischa Maisky is performing Bach on the Main Stage. And it promises to be a night to remember!

Bach, Bach, Bach!

“If I were to describe music as my religion, these six suites would be the Bible,” said the legendary cellist Mischa Maisky. His unique way to play Bach has become his signature: poetic, but with great temperament and technical brilliance.

This accomplished Israeli musician is considered to be among the top three cellists of his generation and has performed in major performance spaces around the world. The next stop is Bjørvika, where Maisky will be performing a sampling of cello suites – by none other than Bach.

Flamboyant, free-spoken and fickle

With romantic and supercharged intensity, Maisky’s approach to Baroque music has caused quite a bit of controversy. But Maisky is convinced that “Bach was such an innovative and experimental person by nature that he would be appalled if he were to see how we argue amongst ourselves about how to play his music ‘correctly’. There is no correct way to play Bach!”

… but there’s a Maisky way to play Bach!

– and it is unlike anyone else’s. The Main Stage is yours, Mischa, and the audience is invited to a cello celebration that will not soon be forgotten.