Mischa Maisky Comes to Den Norske Opera This Month

The performance is set for 27 August.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 1 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera Photo 2 SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera

Mischa Maisky Comes to Den Norske Opera This Month

Mischa Maisky is performing Bach on the Main Stage. And it promises to be a night to remember!

Bach, Bach, Bach!

“If I were to describe music as my religion, these six suites would be the Bible,” said the legendary cellist Mischa Maisky. His unique way to play Bach has become his signature: poetic, but with great temperament and technical brilliance.

This accomplished Israeli musician is considered to be among the top three cellists of his generation and has performed in major performance spaces around the world. The next stop is Bjørvika, where Maisky will be performing a sampling of cello suites – by none other than Bach.

Flamboyant, free-spoken and fickle

With romantic and supercharged intensity, Maisky’s approach to Baroque music has caused quite a bit of controversy. But Maisky is convinced that “Bach was such an innovative and experimental person by nature that he would be appalled if he were to see how we argue amongst ourselves about how to play his music ‘correctly’. There is no correct way to play Bach!”

… but there’s a Maisky way to play Bach!

– and it is unlike anyone else’s. The Main Stage is yours, Mischa, and the audience is invited to a cello celebration that will not soon be forgotten.




RELATED STORIES - Norway

1
SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera Photo
SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera

Sleeping Beauty is now playing at Den Norske Opera. Performances run through 24 September 2023.

2
Jan Garbarek Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month Photo
Jan Garbarek Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month

Oslo Jazzfestival 2023 har gleden av å presentere Jan Garbarek Group featuring Trilok Gurtu som åpningskonsert i Den Norske Opera & Ballett.

3
Queen Sonja Singing Competition Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month Photo
Queen Sonja Singing Competition Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month

Intense excitement and panache are key words when the stage is set for the final of the Queen Sonja Singing Competition! Six finalists sing opera arias, together with the Norwegian National Opera Orchestra under the direction of conductor James Gaffigan.

4
FRAM Comes to Den Norske Opera in September Photo
FRAM Comes to Den Norske Opera in September

An elderly woman, the anthropologist Ameli, is on her deathbed. She fantasises about being on board the Fram on its way to the North Pole, together with Nansen and his Arctic explorers. On this journey, anything can happen. And it does.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

Norway SHOWS

Recommended For You